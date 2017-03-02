Latest update March 2nd, 2017 12:59 AM

Women among several in custody for teacher’s home invasion

Mar 02, 2017

The aftermath of the bandits’ attack of the teacher’s home in West Canje

Ranks in ‘B’ Division of the Guyana Police Force are once again hot on the heels of criminals whose main aim is to rob, terrorize and kill.
Commander of ‘B’ Division, Ian Amsterdam, has confirmed that several persons, including women are in custody for the robbery committed on Esther Reid, a teacher, of West Canje, Berbice on Monday.
“We have a lot of people in custody including women whom we suspect would have been a part of planning and executing the crime”, Amsterdam related.
Several of the items believed to be stolen during the ordeal were also recovered on some of the persons in custody.
Amsterdam said that based on information received the persons in custody
are all from Angoy’s Avenue. The men were arrested at a house in the said community and during a search conducted on the premises the stolen articles were discovered. The women are said to be persons well known to the men in custody and they might have been aware of the crime.
The Commander also told this publication that they are currently looking for six suspects, the four main ones including the person who carried out the attack on Reid. The men, he said, are on the run since police have been trailing and tracking the perpetrators on their movements.
“They were last seen at the Lochaber area. We spent all day searching for these men and we are going get them.”
On Monday the home of Esther Reid was invaded by four masked men armed with guns and cutlasses.
The perpetrators reportedly barged into the home and demanded cash and jewellery. After she told the men that she had no money on her they proceeded to ransack her home while holding her at gunpoint.
She was broadsided on her back with the cutlass by one of the men and they also attempted to sexually assault her by ordering her to remove her clothing. One of the men however, told the others to desist.
Before escaping the men grabbed Reid’s cellphone, a DVR, two gold rings along with other items and cash yet to be disclosed. They also brutalized her security guard who was on duty when the invasion took place.

