Endurance Rental Cup…Gizmos and Gadgets/iRide, Monster Energy teams dominate

-Rodrigues and Steffon Jeffrey thrill fans

-G/ town Grand Prix set for tonight

Watched by a capacity crowd, Gizmos and Gadgets/iRide and Teams Monster Energy

dominated their respective categories to emerge champions when the GT Motorsports in collaboration with Secure Innovations and Concepts held their second monthly Endurance Rental Cup, at the Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) in Thomas Lands.

With the piercing sounds of music to usher in the Mashramani celebrations being heard from the neighbouring National Park, the 48 drivers that competed in the event displayed excellent concentration and stamina throughout the two-hour endurance test in what many described as another successful endeavour by the organisers.

However, despite the teams receiving the overall accolades, the evening really belonged to 600lb Class competitors Carlos Rodrigues of Team Monster Energy and Stephon Jeffrey of Team Brava, who provided fans with a sizzling exhibition of skills, dexterity and mental toughness for almost the entire duration of their allotted time, exchanging positions with frequency, before Jeffrey crashed into the tyre wall on the backend of the track with four minutes remaining on the clock to wipe out the team’s chance of victory.

The incident, which saw Jeffrey walk away injury free, did little to reduce the excitement the

fans felt throughout their absorbing rivalry and only served to heighten anticipation for tonight’s showdown in the Georgetown Grand Prix that will see every man for himself.

Rodrigues and his team that included Kian Jabour and Antonio DaSilva, completed the mandatory one hour of racing with a total of 85 laps, followed by Team Speed (Kamal Seebarran, Rameeze Mohamed and Clint Seebarran), also with 85 laps, but they were behind the leader when the clock stopped.

Team E-Racing, containing the trio of Marcel Proffit, Jason Gonsalves and Denzel Hopkinson finished third, racking up 84 laps.

Team Brava with drivers Stephon Jeffrey, Kristian Jeffrey and Shan Seejattan had to settle for the fourth spot.

In the 500lb Class, Team Gizmos and Gadgets/iRide, winners of the inaugural event was again in dominant form as they raced to an easy victory.

The team which consists of Matthew Phang, John Phang and Steven Nobrega completed

87 laps in the mandatory one hour of racing.

The newly branded Team iCool of Matthew Vieira, Elliott Vieira and Marcel Proffit occupied the second spot, followed by Team Derick Auto Sales, comprising Shane Haley, Michael Whitehead and Sachin Ramotar in third.

Matthew Phang registered the fastest lap time in the 500lb Class (39.8 seconds), while Kristian Jeffrey was fastest in the 600lb Class with 40.4 seconds.

They both received trophies, compliments of Auto Fashion, and a Karcher sweeper each.

Apart from the beautiful trophies donated by Secure Innovation and Concepts and bragging rights for one month, the two category winners also received iCool tokens from ‘All in One’ Snack and Beverage Depot.

Apart from the daredevilry that was presented on the track, those in attendance were given samples of iCool Juice and Monster Energy Drink.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be focused on tonight’s Georgetown Grand Prix which is scheduled to be staged at the same venue, starting at 18:00hrs.

Fans are being urged to get down at the motor racing facility to witness the skills of Canadian maestro Darryl Timmers and the Trinidad and Tobago father and daughter combination of Ravi and Bridget Singh.

Admission is free.