Good Hope beating death…Female dental technician, sibling and dad charged with murder

Murder charges were read yesterday to a female dental technician, her father and a sibling, for the beating death last Tuesday of 22-year-old Shareffudeen Nazamudeen at Good Hope, East Bank Essequibo.

Mandy Sookdeo, 28, her 48-year-old father, Surendra Sookdeo, and her brother, 25-year-old Rean Ghanie, were remanded yesterday after appearing in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool.

The accused, who are all from Ruby, East Bank Essequibo, are to return to court on April 18.

Nazamudeen, who is said to be a fisherman, had allegedly gotten into a confrontation with Mandy Sookdeo last Tuesday. It is alleged that Sookdeo complained to a relative and Nazamudeen was pursued, tied and beaten. He succumbed shortly after.

Reports indicate that Nazamadeen had sought refuge in the burnt-out property where elderly rice farmer Mohamed Munir and his wife, Bibi Jamila Munir, were slain in April 2016.