New Year’s Day execution baffles family

Relatives of 34-year-old Desmond Singh are confused and angry as they patiently wait on the cops to find the persons who executed Singh and his friend at Friendship, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on New Year’s Day.

Singh and Azrudeen Hussain were gunned down as they were heading home from a game-cock gambling spot.

Post mortem examinations showed that Singh was shot 15 times, while his friend succumbed to a gunshot wound to his neck.

In a recent interview, one of Singh’s relatives said that she is convinced someone from the gambling spot knew who killed her relative and now it is only for the cops to interrogate those who were there.

The woman said that the poultry vendor was one of the nicest persons around and he had no enemies, but believes that he might have met his death as a result of jealously.

“He was doing well and maybe someone envied him,” the woman opined.

Singh, who operated a successful poultry business at Bourda, was a big fan of “cock fights” and according to his relative; he spent his Sundays visiting these gambling spots.

When questioned about monies Singh reportedly owed to persons, the woman said that he was never a person who borrowed money from anyone.

Initially, the police had held two persons from North Ruimveldt, but they were subsequently released.

The police said that the victims were shot with assault rifles and they still have not found any motive for the shooting. They do believe that Hussain was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

At the scene, a rank was seen removing valuables, including a Smartphone and a small amount of cash, from Singh’s pockets. The fact that nothing was taken from the victims is one of the reasons that the police have ruled out robbery as the motive.

Reports are that Singh won a few bets on roosters earlier in the day at another location, and later in the day, went to the Friendship spot to continue the game. It was there that he lost the money he won earlier in the day.

A source said that after losing his money, Singh borrowed $100,000 from someone there and lost that money in bets too.

It was after losing that Singh and Hussain left to go home when they were attacked by the gunmen, who were hiding in nearby bushes.

Whether the shooting is linked to the gambling is unclear at this time, but from all indications, the gunmen were at the location awaiting their intended target.