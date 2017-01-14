Final Super50 practice game …Shiv (87), Bramble (95) Barnwell (56) hit fifties

Johnson’s X1 win by 90 runs

By Sean Devers

Yesterday at Providence, experienced former West Indies left-hander Shiv Chanderpaul

led by example with a responsible 87, Wicketkeeper Anthony Bramble fell off the last ball of the innings for an explosive 95 and Chris Barnwell made 56 to spearhead Leon Johnson’s X1 to a 90-run win against Vishaul Singh’s X1 in the final practice match for the Regional Super50 tournament.

The 42-year-old Chanderpaul, the leading Guyanese run scoring in Regional 50-over cricket with 2,746 runs from 94 matches, struck five fours in a well calculated 114 ball 87 and shared in 90 runs partnerships with Barnwell, whose innings included four fours and one six from 76 balls for the fourth wicket and Bramble who smashed 95 from 67 balls to lead Johnson’s X1 to an imposing 289-8 off 50 overs on another good track to bat on.

Romario Shepherd (4-62) was the most successful bowler for Singh’s X1 who fell for 199 in 45.4 overs despite Tagenarine Chanderpaul’s second fifty in two games and an attacking 49 from Singh to follow-up his 40 on Wednesday in the first practice game.

Tagenarine Chanderpaul struck four fours and two sixes from 108 balls, while Singh’s run-a-ball 49 was decorated with five fours. Left-arm seamer Raymond Reifer (3-26) and left-arm spinner Anthony Adams continued to impress with 3-26.

Assad Fudadin (5) and Shemron Hetymer (11) were removed by Shepherd before Keon Joseph bowled Johnson for a duck to leave his team on 20-3.

But Barnwell, who was run out for 44 on Wednesday and Chanderpaul who has 11 centuries from 268 ODIs, resurrected the innings with sensible batting in steaming heat before Barnwell was removed by pacer Johnson at 130-4, while Reifer (2) was trapped LBW three runs later by Royston Crandon.

Chanderpaul, only behind Bajan Floyd Reifer in the Regional 50-over aggregate, shared in another big partnership with the pugnacious Bramble before Chanderpaul was sent packing by Gudakesh Motie at 223-6.

Bramble then stamped his authority by clobbering Keon Joseph for two sixes and a four in one over before hammering Shepherd for two sixes and two fours and with five required for a well deserved century from the last ball, he was taken at long-on to give Shepherd his fourth wicket.

When Singh’s X1 began their reply, Test batsman Rajendra Chandrika (2) edged Reifer to slip at 4-1, while Reifer removed Chanderpaul Hemraj (13) at 28-2 before Jonathon Foo, in ultra defensive mode, laboured for 39 balls for his 20 despite hitting three fours.

Foo’s skied sweep off Permaul orchestrated his demise at 71-3 before Singh joined Tagenarine to take the score 149 before Singh, who hit boundaries including a couple of reverse sweeps, fell to Adams who also dismissed Kevin Boodie (2) at 164-7.

This was after Royston Crandon (1) and Sherfane Rutherford, who was brought back from Trinidad where he was playing for DCC in the UWI T20 tournament, was run out without facing a ball.

Reifer removed Tevin Imlach (12) at 191-8 before Chanderpaul who played some delightful shots including a glorious back cut and an imperious extra cover drive for boundaries of Paul Wintz, lofted Barnwell to deep mid-wicket to be ninth out.