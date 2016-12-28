Organisers to meet on new dates for STAG Nations CUP KO Football

Latest update December 28th, 2016 12:30 AM
The continued unprecedented rainfall at this time of year continues to put a damper
on the STAG Nations Cup knock-out football championship that involved teams from five associations affiliated to the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) which has sanctioned the competition.
Teams and fans would have been disappointed that the traditional Christmas and Boxing Day matches would have been cancelled due to consistent heavy rainfall which has rendered the playing venues unfit for play.
The competition has reached the stage where the final two round-of-16 matches had to be called off due to a waterlogged Grove Playfield. The organisers of the championship will meet shortly to decide on new dates for the re-start of the championship.
Grove Hi Tech will play New Amsterdam United, while Den Amstel will match skills with Ann’s Grove to close out round-of-16 play after which quarter-final action will get underway with semi-final spots on the line.
Already through to the quarters are Western Tigers which has earned a date with Pouderoyen; Santos which will tangle with Uitvlugt Warriors; Police which will battle the winner of the Grove Hi Tech/New Amsterdam United clash and Riddim Squad which will oppose the winner of the Ann’s Grove/Den Amstel match-up.
Teams walking the play are Mahaicony Thunderhawks, Flamingo, Golden Stars, Young Achievers, Northern Rangers, Kuru Kururu Warriors, Cougars, Rosignol United, Herstelling Raiders and Mahaica Determinators.
Golden Blue Ecko of The Karibee Rice Stable and ridden by Colin Ross continued its winning ways when the racehorse used the opportunity of the Kennard Memorial Turf Club Boxing Day meet to show that...
