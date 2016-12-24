Letter to the Sports Editor…More of Juman Yassin

Dear Mr. Editor,

I was so upset but not surprised to wake up and see in the newspaper that Juman Yassin re-elected to the post as President, and I have my reasons why. Knowing how things are in Guyana certain things don’t surprise me anymore, it’s just that I get upset, something that I am entitled to and the reason for that is my feelings and no one else.

So don’t let me stray away from the point and this is to say with all that talk about replacing Yassin you tell me that no one took that step to challenge him, my good God above are my Guyanese people in their right minds.

I have to leave this alone so with that being said I am just going to speak my mind and it is plain and simple, whenever I am in Guyana I am not going to listen to all of the people that have things to say and that is because none, I mean none of them were man or woman enough to step up to the plate and challenge him, everyone just stood there and allowed him be re-elected despite his performance.

Shame, shame, shame on all you law abiding citizens of Guyana, the only way to get change is by voting and this is a big problem among my sisters and brothers and I really don’t care who read this article and vex with me, but the truth be told and I now know what to do and how to do it because after all not all complains are complains let the truth be told.

The athletes of all the different sports body in Guyana should open their eyes and see that no matter how hard they work it will be in vain; Sad, but strong.

Andy Medas-King.