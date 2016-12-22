ASATT Invitational Swim Meet 2016 Amy Grant wins Gold and sets two National Records

Amy Grant bagged a Gold medal swimming in the Girls 13-14 age group at the ASATT Invitational Swim Meet 2016 which ended on Sunday last at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva, Trinidad and Tobago.

The long course competition commenced on Thursday, December 15th with the 1500 meter Freestyle and the multi talented Grant stated off in fine style as she claimed Gold in a time of 22.35.55.

She had a major time drop cutting her time by more than half a minute and eclipsing her old time of 23.57.34, in the process, setting a National Record.

Two days later Grant swam in the 11 and Over 800 Meter Freestyle where she got a 5th place ribbon with a time of 11.48.82 to break her old record of 11.51.12 and setting another National record in the Girls 13-14 Long Course 800m Freestyle.

Grant put in more good performances in the 50m Breaststroke which she has not swam in over two years. She entered with a time of 50.47 and swam a personal best time of 45.29. Grant also did personal best times in the 400m Freestyle and 50m Freestyle.

Grant did not represent Silver Sharks Aquatic Swim Club this year at the ASATT Competition since she has recently resigned from the club. The athlete swam Unattached with better than expected performances in the pool.

Grant faced a series of illness since August last year and has not had a good two months of training since then. Due to limited training time Grant could not have tapered as other swimmers, so doing personal best times in such circumstances is not expected.

However, Grant has shown that determination and hard work can allow a person to achieve the unexpected. Grant’s only wish now is that she doesn’t face the same fate of illness in the New Year so that she can put in quality training and prepare for the Goodwill 2017 Games.

Grant is thankful for sponsorship from her uncle, Guyanese International Superstar, Mr. Eddy Grant for making it possible to achieve these accomplishments. Amy Grant would also like to thank the Masters Swim Club, Amanda Richards, Ewin Enmore, Lifeguard Association, Stephanie Fraser, Dorado Speed Swim Club and Dr. Rohan Jabour as they have also played an integral part in her continued progress.

The young swimmer is extending best wishes to them all for a Merry Christmas and a Happy 2017.