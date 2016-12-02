Thieves burgle Alberttown grocery store, escape with $1.5M, DVR

Proprietor of Dev Grocery and Variety Store on Albert and Sixth Streets, Alberttown, went to his

business place yesterday morning only to find that it had been broken into and more than $1.5M in cash and stocks, missing.

The perpetrators took the businessman’s DVR (Digital Video Recorder) with them, making it difficult for investigators to identify the culprits.

Devindra Gangaram explained that when he went to open his variety store around 07:40 hrs yesterday, he noticed that a few items were scattered on the floor when he opened the shutters on the front door of the store.

Upon investigating, Gangaram found that the back door of his store had been broken while a surveillance camera, pointing in the direction of the back door had been turned upward and a piece of card board had been placed around a bulb that is situated next to the camera.

It is unclear how many men raided the store but investigators said that there might have been more than two persons. The robbery is believed to have occurred some time between midnight Wednesday and Thursday morning.

The businessman said that he left his store some time around 23:00 hrs on Wednesday. “When I come to open, I see things on the floor and the back door open.” No one reported hearing any noise.

Gangaram said that the men escaped with cash, phone cards, milk, cigarette, baby lotion and chocolates among other items.

It was the third time in three years that the businessman’s store had been burglarized. Anyone with information of the robbery can contact Gangaram on 618-3575.