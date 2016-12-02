Surujbally steps down…Opposition starts search for new GECOM Chairman

Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo, has started the process to search for a new Chairman

of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

The long-serving Chairman, Dr. Steve Surujbally, has resigned with his last day being Wednesday, November 30.

According to a statement from the office of the Opposition Leader, the consultations which started Wednesday are “in pursuit of the practice of inclusionary-democracy”, and has provided an opportunity for citizens’ participation.

This participation, it was explained, was with organizations. The process includes nomination of individuals to be submitted to President David Granger for selection of the new Chairman in keeping with Article 161 (1) (2) of the Constitution of Guyana.

On Wednesday, Jagdeo led a delegation of People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Parliamentarians who consulted with representatives of the Christian, Hindu, Muslim and Labour communities at the Parliament Buildings.

The consultations were expected to continue yesterday with the private sector, youth, women, indigenous leaders, professional bodies and other prominent non-governmental organization (NGOs).

“These engagements saw wide-ranging discussions on the importance of a strong and effective GECOM and the submission of names to be considered for the appointment of a new

Chairman. These organisations also seized the opportunity to discuss other issues directly and indirectly affecting their constituencies, requesting the opposition to make appropriate interventions at various levels, inclusive of representation in the National Assembly,” the statement from the office of the Opposition Leader said yesterday.

Dr Surujbally, a veterinarian and newspaper columnist, who headed the elections commission since the early 2000s, has been under pressure this year, after a number of shocking stories came out that hundreds of millions of dollars were spent in highly questionable manner by GECOM.

While no one has been sent home, state auditors have started a major probe with initial investigations pointing to significant breaches at GECOM.

President Granger will receive a list of nominees from the Opposition Leader and is supposed to choose the new Chairman. Of course, Granger can refuse to accept the names and ask the Opposition for new nominees.