GFF Grass Roots FestivaL …Tripple venues to host this weekend; Coach Educators Programme also on

Three venues in respective associations will be host to this Saturday’s Guyana Football Federation Inc.’s (GFF) Grass Roots Festival including the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora; Scottsburg Community Centre Ground (Berbice) and Wisburg Secondary School Ground (Linden) from 10:00hrs to 14:00hrs.

While the participants of two events will be drawn from the general populace, the event at the National Track and Field Facility, Leonora will cater for approximately one hundred children from ten (10) schools located in Region Three and will be jointly facilitated by the GFF and CONCACAF.

As a lead up to the programme in Region Three, twenty-six (26) teachers will participate in a CONCACAF-facilitated “Coach-Educators” programme from today to Saturday. This programme, led by Lenny Lake – CONCACAF Instructor – will seek to build the capacity of the identified teachers to introduce the game of football to children 6 to twelve (12) years-old through a variety of activities.

All participants of the programme will be awarded the CONCACAF “E” License on completion.

This is the fourth, fifth and sixth in a series of Grass Roots Festivals, the last being conducted in the Essequibo and East Bank Demerara Football Associations respectively.

Franklin Wilson, President of the East Bank Demerara Football Association (EBDFA), said the Association was happy to partner with the GFF. “We’re very happy to work with the GFF…we’re very grateful to the parents and the guardians who have seen it fit to get these youngsters out here to get involved and to get a little understanding of what the beautiful game of football is all about. Kudos to the GFF and the new team, as well as the Executive, for seeing the need for such a programme.” He committed to his Association’s sustainability of the programme.

Renea Hunt, a participant, shared her thoughts about the programme and football. “It’s making your life change a lot and I think people should focus on that more but focus on your school work (as well)…football is all about having fun, it’s all about practicing to challenge one another.”

In an invited comment, Coach Levi Braithwaite shared his thoughts about the benefits of the programme. “I know that this group session that we have – the Grass Roots festival – will benefit the youths in the future, working on their technique, developing basic skills and (I) know that they will improve, once they love the game they will keep coming and they will get a very good nursery…”

The festival, which is held from 10:00hrs to 14:00hrs, have as its objectives the following:

– To promote and increase participation at Grass Roots level of both male and female

– To introduce family members to the beautiful game in a positive environment

– To act as a catalyst for GFF 2017 Grass Roots Coaching programme

The complete schedule of the remaining festivals is as follows:

Association Date Venue

West Demerara F.A 3rd December, 2016 Leonora Stadium

Berbice FA 3rd December, 2016 Scottsburg CCG

Upper Demerara FA 3rd December, 2016 TBC by Association

Georgetown FA 10th December, 2016 Police Sports Club, Eve Leary

The festivals cater for children six to twelve (12 years); parents and caregivers are encouraged to accompany their children to the festivals.