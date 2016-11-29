Budget 2017….‘Greening’ the economy… Used tyres restricted from April 1

-$10 environmental tax on every non-returnable bottle imported

-tax reductions for electric, hybrid vehicles

Months after announcing plans to restrict the importation of used tyres, Government yesterday reiterated its intentions to make this effective after the first quarter of next year.

The disclosures were made yesterday by Finance Minister, Winston Jordan, during his budget speech yesterday to the National Assembly.

He said that restriction will apply to the importation of used tyres for motor cars, vans, pickups, Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) and mini-buses, with effect from April 1, 2017.

The measure is part of Government’s plan to ‘green’ Guyana and protect the environment.

In his budget speech earlier this year, Jordan had given “notice of intent to ban the importation of used tyres and to reduce taxes on new tyres to encourage their use.”

He had said that the ban would come into effect as soon as some procedural hurdles are cleared.

The announcement had created worry by used tyre importers who feared a loss of business from their investments.

There are scores of tyre shops around the country with at least 20 containers or an estimated 20,000 used tyres entering Guyana annually.

With the taxes on new tyres too high, many car owners have been opting for the cheaper, used tyres.

Operators had met with the Guyana Revenue Authority and warned that vehicle owners will not afford to buy new tyres.

Motor cars, vans, pickups, SUV’s, and mini-buses which are imported into Guyana after April 1, 2017, will be required to be fitted with new tyres, including the spare, the minister said.

“A “phase out” period for existing stocks of used tyres will be allowed. Used tyres that have been ordered and shipped will be allowed a period of three months to have these orders completed.”

There will also be a reduction on the duty on new tyres – the Customs duty on new tyres will be reduced from 30 percent to 15 percent.

Government has been complaining about a major problem of the dumping of used tyres at the Haags Bosch landfill. They have asked for expressions of interest to have thousands of them removed from that dumpsite.

Meanwhile, with regards to other measures to help the country’s ‘green agenda’, the Finance Minister said that there will be tax exemptions on the importation of items for wind and solar energy investments. In addition, there will be a one-off tax holiday of two years of Corporation Tax for companies involved exclusively in such importation.

Government has also agreed for tax exemptions for investment in, and construction of, water treatment and water recycling facilities. These initiatives will also be granted a one-off tax holiday of two years of Corporation Tax for companies involved exclusively in the importation.

The 2017 budget has also paved the way for tax exemptions for investment in, and construction of waste disposal facilities with particular reference to recycling facilities for plastic items. This will also attract a one-off tax holiday of two years of Corporation Tax.

Government also plans to grant exemptions of Customs duties and taxes on machinery and equipment to setup charging stations for electric vehicles and for greenhouses and component parts for use in the agricultural sector.

With regards to hybrid and electrical vehicles, GRA will be charging a lower Excise Tax while a zero-rating of Excise Tax will be done for specially-designed garbage trucks.

One of the big tax measures to protect the environment will be the imposition of an environmental levy of $10 per unit on the importers and local manufacturers of products using non-returnable metal, plastic or glass container of any alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage.

“The new environmental levy with penalties will be implemented by amending the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01 to include a section to impose this levy, and will apply, across the board, on both imports and locally manufactured products, thus ensuring that Guyana complies with the provisions of Article 90 of the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.”

With regards to this environmental tax, in the past, critics have blamed the flooding and garbage build-up on the dumping of these non-returnable bottles and containers.