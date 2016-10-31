Latest update October 31st, 2016 12:55 AM

Guyanese cop hospitalised in Brazil after nightclub stabbing

Oct 31, 2016 News 0

A rank of the Guyana Police Force is currently nursing injuries in the Boa Vista General Hospital after sustaining stab wounds about his body during an altercation with an intoxicated patron outside of a nightclub in Tabatinga Central Rupununi, Lethem.
According to police reports, the incident occurred between 02:15 hrs and 02:30 hrs yesterday outside of the club. Apparently, the patron from the community tried on numerous occasions to hold the hands of a female rank and was rejected.
Her male colleagues, Constables Chichester and Samuels intervened and thereafter an argument ensued.
It was at this time that the drunken man pulled out a knife and stabbed the two officers about their bodies before fleeing.
The injured constables were immediately taken to the Lethem Hospital. Samuels was treated and sent away while Chichester who sustained injuries to his abdomen and left wrist was transferred to the Boa Vista General Hospital. He has since undergone surgery and is said to be in a stable condition.
Based on reports reaching this newspaper, after constable Chichester was stabbed, parts of his intestine were seen protruding. The police are currently in pursuit of the suspect.

