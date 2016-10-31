Latest update October 31st, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Digicel and Cyclists present $500,000 to Cancer Institute of Guyana

Oct 31, 2016 Sports 0

As has become the norm, Digicel and cyclists have maintained tangible contributions to the Cancer Institute of Guyana in their continued quest to inform and fight for early detection and treatment of cancer victims.

Digicel CEO Kevin Kelly (left) and Head of Marketing Ms. Jacqueline James (right) handing over the cheque to Dr. Syed Ghazi of the Cancer Institute of Guyana.

Digicel CEO Kevin Kelly (left) and Head of Marketing Ms. Jacqueline James (right) handing over the cheque to Dr. Syed Ghazi of the Cancer Institute of Guyana.

At yesterday’s 5th annual Digicel Breast Cancer Awareness Cycle Road Race which took place around the outer circuit of the National Park, all 101 cyclists that competed donated their $1000 registration fee towards this fight.
Digicel not only matched the cyclists contribution but even bettered same as they presented a cheque for $500,000 to Outreach Director of the Guyana Cancer Institute, Dr. Syed Ghazi.
In remarks to the cyclists whilst also expressing gratitude to Digicel for their continuous generous support, Dr. Ghazi likened the two wheels on a cycle to cancer stating that one cannot operate without the other as he underlined the fact that the fight against what he deemed a ‘Big Monster’ – Cancer, has to be tackled with the collective efforts.
He also commended Digicel CEO Kevin Kelly, Head of Marketing Jacqueline James and staff for their efforts in raising the awareness of cancer in Guyana through this annual race as well as monetary contributions to assist the institute.
The gathering was informed that some 350 women from around Guyana have been seen for the year which includes detection of the disease and treatment. Dr Ghazi also shared that the institute has carried out a number of tests among men for prostate cancer.
Kelly in response expressed his company’s delight in pulling off such an event along with Evolution Cycle Club and the institute whilst committing continued support for the sport and the fight against cancer. (Franklin Wilson)

More in this category

Sports

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Ryan Roberts 16 seconds knockout highlights night of controversy

Terrence Ali National Open Boxing Championships…Ryan Roberts 16...

Oct 31, 2016

On a night where controversy reigned and knockouts were hard to come by, Republican boxer, Brian Leitch, produced a humdinger of a punch that connected to the throat of Ryan Roberts and sent him to...
Read More
Windies strike late to gain upper hand

Windies strike late to gain upper hand

Oct 31, 2016

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…Cato’s hat-trick propels champions St. Angela’s into next round

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football...

Oct 31, 2016

Digicel and Cyclists present $500,000 to Cancer Institute of Guyana

Digicel and Cyclists present $500,000 to Cancer...

Oct 31, 2016

GTT National Hockey Indoor Tournament…Country’s best teams lock horns this evening

GTT National Hockey Indoor...

Oct 31, 2016

Saw Pit, Cultural CC triumph

Saw Pit, Cultural CC triumph

Oct 31, 2016

Pomeroon, overcome Zorg as Clive Gobin Memorial U-19 cricket continues

Pomeroon, overcome Zorg as Clive Gobin Memorial...

Oct 31, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Social media reporting

    This past week the GINA website carried a photograph of the President of Guyana shaking hands with a telecommunication official... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch