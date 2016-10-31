Digicel and Cyclists present $500,000 to Cancer Institute of Guyana

As has become the norm, Digicel and cyclists have maintained tangible contributions to the Cancer Institute of Guyana in their continued quest to inform and fight for early detection and treatment of cancer victims.

At yesterday’s 5th annual Digicel Breast Cancer Awareness Cycle Road Race which took place around the outer circuit of the National Park, all 101 cyclists that competed donated their $1000 registration fee towards this fight.

Digicel not only matched the cyclists contribution but even bettered same as they presented a cheque for $500,000 to Outreach Director of the Guyana Cancer Institute, Dr. Syed Ghazi.

In remarks to the cyclists whilst also expressing gratitude to Digicel for their continuous generous support, Dr. Ghazi likened the two wheels on a cycle to cancer stating that one cannot operate without the other as he underlined the fact that the fight against what he deemed a ‘Big Monster’ – Cancer, has to be tackled with the collective efforts.

He also commended Digicel CEO Kevin Kelly, Head of Marketing Jacqueline James and staff for their efforts in raising the awareness of cancer in Guyana through this annual race as well as monetary contributions to assist the institute.

The gathering was informed that some 350 women from around Guyana have been seen for the year which includes detection of the disease and treatment. Dr Ghazi also shared that the institute has carried out a number of tests among men for prostate cancer.

Kelly in response expressed his company’s delight in pulling off such an event along with Evolution Cycle Club and the institute whilst committing continued support for the sport and the fight against cancer. (Franklin Wilson)