GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League…

Matches set for four associations this weekend
More exciting matches are set to unfold in four associations this weekend when the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra Association Under-17 leagues continue.
In the West Demerara Football Association (WDFA) at the Den Amstel ground, today’s lone match from 12:00hrs will see Slingerz FC taking on Beavers. Tomorrow at the same venue and time, Den Amstel will entertain Wales United.
Up at the Wisburg Secondary School ground in the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA), three matches would be contested from 13:00hrs. Netrockers face Silver Shattas, Eagles United oppose Botofago with the final match between Milerock and Hi Stars.
At the Grove Playfield, East Bank Football Association (EBFA) play from 10:00hrs will see Herstelling Raiders facing Diamond United followed by a clash between Grove Hi Tech and Circuit Ville Jaguars in the lone matches for this weekend.
On the East Coast of Demerara, the Golden Grove ground will be the hub for action today and tomorrow. From 13:00hrs today, Ann’s Grove match skills with Bachelors Adventure Paradise Sports Club to be followed at 15:00hrs with a match between Buxton Stars and Buxton United.
Tomorrow, Plaisance will take on BV Triumph United in the opening encounter; Mahaica Determinators will then come up against Buxton Youth Developers.
The leading goal scorers in the East Demerara Football Association segment of the league are Kobe Durant of Buxton United with 15-goals, Teshaun Gordon of Bachelors Adventure Paradise Sports Club (8), Omari Glasgow of BV Triumph United (7), Shemar Kingston and Isaiah Anderson of Golden Stars and Buxton United with 5 apiece.
