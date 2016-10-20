South Ruimveldt Primary edge West for sixth South Georgetown athletics title

South Ruimveldt Primary School edged West Ruimveldt Primary in a nail-biting finish yesterday afternoon at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary, to take home a sixth straight South Georgetown Inter-Primary Schools athletics title.

South amassed 238 points to scrape pass West Ruimveldt’s 237 points in a close battle for the top Primary School title. St. Pius finished third on 223 points while Tucville Primary School was fourth on 221 points and Smith’s Memorial fifth on 202 points.

Enterprise Primary School finished sixth on 168 points while Ketley Primary was seventh on 152 points and St. Stephen Primary eighth on 138 points. St. Sidwell’s Primary was ninth on 120, while St. Thomas Moore Primary rounded out the top ten on 33 points.

The South Georgetown Zone I Championship continue today with the Secondary Schools contest featuring Lodge, North Ruimveldt Multilateral, Tucville, Dolphin, Ascension, New Guyana and Freeburg Secondary Schools.