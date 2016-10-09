Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016

Dutch rally from behind to beat Guyana 3-2 in extra time



After dominating the first 45 minutes most of which was played in drenching rain, which included lightening and thunder, Guyana’s Golden Jaguars found it challenging to duplicate their first half performance and fell to host Suriname 3-2 at the Andre Kamperveen Stadium last night when Round 3 action of the Scotiabank CFU Men’s Caribbean Cup 2016 continued.

The lack of fitness was the deciding factor for the wounded Jaguars who gave their utmost but the Dutch side showed a higher level of suitability in the wet conditions along with a vociferous crowd to take full points and go top of the group which also include Jamaica.

The Golden Jaguars, with only four sessions together as a unit heading into the match, drew first blood when UK based forward Marcel Barrington sent them ahead with only four minutes on the clock firing the shot past Suriname’s goalie Cladel Kohnor to the delight of his teammates and the few Guyanese supporters on hand which included GFF VP Rawleston Adams and Executive Member, Dion Inniss.

Captain Samuel Cox marshalled his troops very well despite a number of promising attacks from the home team which went a begging in the very slippery conditions that suited the visitors. The home team missed a sitter on the half hour mark when Roxer Fer failed to tap in as he slid to the far post in pursuit of a well-directed cross.

The Guyanese were able to hold on to the early lead for the remainder of the first half and were surely in the driver’s seat coming into the second half as the rain abated towards the final five minutes of the opening half.

Both sides seemed very reserved as the second half commenced, but the rain finally coming to a halt and lightening flashing on a few occasions, the home team relished these conditions as they gradually started to dominate proceedings as the Golden Jaguars fitness came into focus.

Suriname were gifted the equalizing goal on 58th minutes owing to poor work from custodian Kai McKenzie-Lyle and his defenders. McKenzie-Lyle raised his hands to signal that he had the ball covered and whilst stepping back for the ball to bounce to him, quick thinking from Mitchell Kisdor saw him intercepting before the ball could have reached the goalie and placing it into an open goal.

His strike made the crowd erupt in joy as they were totally shut out in the first half. It was no turning back from that point for the home team.

Many were the chances created by the home team but they were not able to make them count. Guyana lacked the potency that was shown in the first half and the Technical staff sought to inject new life into the side by making back to back subs in the 65thand 66th minutes.

Making his debut for Guyana was Warren Crevalle who was introduced for Trayon Bobb in midfield, while Cashion London, another debutant replaced Vurlon Mills. Some life did come into Guyana’s attach with Crevalle showing signs of brilliance and on one play he dribbled three Surinamese.

Suriname also made a change in the 75th minute when goal scorer Kisdor made way for scorer of the insurance goal, Ivanildo Rozenblad. No more goals were scored and full-time came with the score locked at 1-1; Guyana made their third change in the 89th minute with Daniel Wilson coming for Dwight Peters.

Given the stage of the competition, a winner had to be decided so the sides were left to play at least 30 more minutes to arrive at a winner. With every passing minute it was going to be a challenge for the Guyanese with fitness not being 100%.

Suriname took the lead for the first time in the match when Galgyto Talea sunk a well-placed effort in the 103rd minute of the match with the winner and insurance goal, a powerful left foot missile off the boot of Rozenblad rocking the nets in the 110thminute.

Guyana were able to reduce the deficit when the 6ft 5in McKenzie-Lyle headed home from a corner in the 120th minute but it was not going to change the final score-line as referee Dwight Royal blew the game off shortly after.

The lighting at the ground was not of the best quality but the players had to battle on nonetheless.

Whilst noting is disappointment as the final result, Guyana’s Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz was quick to point out that the fitness levels of the home team was superior and made the difference in the end.

”The goal that brought them back in the game was an easy goal, a soft goal, but all in all the effort was good but at times I though the lack of fitness affected the quality of our play.”

Shabbzz noted that his players give of their utmost and whatever they had in the tank but were always coming up a bit short as the match wore on.

”When it went into extra time I got a bit worried because I know we just didn’t have that extra in us but all in all, I thought the guys fought very well but we were always catching up.”

Commenting on McKenzie-Lyle scoring his first goal for Guyana on debut, Shabazz stated that it was a tactic that they discussed before and believed that he redeemed himself somewhat with that effort in the dying moments of the match.

Guyana will now focus their attention and energy on Tuesday’s clash with Caribbean powerhouse Jamaica at the Leonora Track and Field Facility Football Field on Tuesday night.

The team arrives home today.