Bandits reportedly hijack, burn car at Yarrowkabra

The police are investigating a case where a burnt car was discovered on the Emerald Tower Road at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway yesterday, around 07:30 hrs.

According to information received, the car was hijacked from a taxi driver in Kuru Kururu and taken to the area by the bandits.

It is unclear what happened to the driver of the vehicle but around 05:00 hrs yesterday, residents claimed that they heard gunshots in the area. They later discovered the burnt vehicle.