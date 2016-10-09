Bandits reportedly hijack, burn car at Yarrowkabra

Latest update October 9th, 2016 12:59 AM
The police are investigating a case where a burnt car was discovered on the Emerald Tower Road at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke-Linden Highway yesterday, around 07:30 hrs.
According to information received, the car was hijacked from a taxi driver in Kuru Kururu and taken to the area by the bandits.
It is unclear what happened to the driver of the vehicle but around 05:00 hrs yesterday, residents claimed that they heard gunshots in the area. They later discovered the burnt vehicle.
