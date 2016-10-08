Courts 2016 Pee Wee Schools Football Competition

Defending champs open up against St. Ambrose

Defending champion St. Angela’s will open the defence of their title against St. Ambrose in the fifth encounter today as play in the Courts 2016 Pee Wee Schools Football Competition commences today, at the Banks DIH Ltd ground, Thirst Park.

Meanwhile, the March Past of all participating teams will be done at 09:30 hrs.