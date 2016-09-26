Latest update September 26th, 2016 12:55 AM

BVA congratulates Orealla/Siparuta on winning heritage Games Volleyball title

The President of the Berbice Volleyball Association (BVA), Levi Nedd, executives and members of the association would like to take the opportunity to express congratulation to its member teams from Orealla/Siparuta for winning the male volley title for the third consecutive time at the recently held heritage games.
The Orealla/Siparuta Volleyball teams which earlier this year became full members of the BVA continued their volleyball dominance when they won their third consecutive male title.
In the final they came up against a spirited Mainstay team whipping them 2-0. The Orealla/Siparuta team dominated the proceeding to win both set easily at 15-11 and 15-7.
The females were not so lucky losing out in the early stage.
The annual Heritage Games are organized and hosted by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs and in 2016 was held over a three day period. Three disciplines, cricket, football and volleyball were contested among 572 athletes, while there were also some non-traditional games played among the 10 regions.   (Samuel Whyte)

