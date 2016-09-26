14th annual FACC/Victor Macedo Memorial Cycle Road Race… Husbands, Leung, Niles, Macullay, Hodge and Cornelius are category winners

By Franklin Wilson



Stephano Husbands led a 1-3 finish for team Coco’s in the senior category of the 14th annual Victor Macedo Memorial Cycle Road Race which was contested yesterday from the City to the Linden Soesdyke Highway and back and organized by the Flying Ace Cycle Club (FACC).

Husbands’ winning time was 3 Hours 11 Minutes 70 Seconds for the race which pedaled off using the rolling start at 07:30hrs from 224 Peter Rose Street, Queenstown before the official start outside the National Sports Commission Office on Homestretch Avenue.

The seniors proceeded to Long Creek Bus Shed (after the tall antenna) before returning to Homestretch Avenue for the finish. Husbands, Hamza Eastman and Mark Harris crossed the line together to underline the dominance of their club in the senior category.

The other top five positions went to Sylvio Innis, Walter Grant-Stuart, Raymond ‘Steely’ Newton, Christopher Holder and Shaquelle Agard in that order.

Raphael Leung ruled the roost in the junior category winning in 3 Hours 17 Minutes 25.56 Seconds, crossing the line ahead of Christopher Cornelius (National Road Race Champion), Dwayne Gibbs Jr. and Deeraj Garbarran.

The top juvenile on the day was Adealie Hodge who was followed by Zaman Khan. Junior Niles ended off his weekend in grand style with victory in the veteran category to follow his win and 2nd place on Saturday in the Laparkan Holdings Ltd. National Park feature race and veteran Under-45 categories.

Niles stopped the clock at 2 Hours 19 Minutes 16 Seconds and in the process won from Ralph Williams and Lear Nunes in that order.

Andrew Spencer won the cash prize for the first Over-45 veteran competitor, while taking the Mountain Bike category was Ozia Macullay who was also unstoppable on Saturday in the National Park. Julio Melville and Sean Budhan completed the top three in this division.

The race, which was sponsored by Macedo Transportation Services and Floyd Macedo, saw the juvenile, veterans and mountain bike competitors turning back at the hill after Splashmin’s Fun Park also on the Linden Soesdyke Highway.

FACC Secretary William Howard expressed thanks to the sponsor for their commitment to the race for so many years while also hailing the cyclists for their dedication in keeping their bodies in shape which keeps the event alive.

Young Nicholas Pollard presented the cash prizes to all the category winners and others; a total of 21 cyclists were rewarded.