Mystery fire guts Paradise home

Latest update September 22nd, 2016 12:55 AM
A fire of unknown origin on Wednesday destroyed a two-flat wooden home located at Paradise, West Coast Berbice.
According to reports, the fire started around 10:30 hrs. The owner of the home, Melissa Hudson, reportedly arrived on the scene moments after the blaze started.
Fire tenders arrived promptly but were unable to contain the blaze.
Investigations are currently ongoing.
