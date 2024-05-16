Only two athletes for World Athletics U20 Championships

– AAG constrained by World Athletics quota system for Guyana

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports – Despite seven athletes from Guyana already meeting the qualifying standard time for the World Athletics U20 Championships, the Athletics Association of Guyana can now only send two, according to correspondence received from the global governing body of athletics.

Leading the qualifiers for the 20th edition of the U20 World Championships, scheduled for August 26 – 31 in Lima, Peru, is Tianna Springer, one of the top-ranked U18 athlete in the 400m category worldwide.

Springer has successfully qualified to compete in the 100m, 200m, and 400m events.

Malachi Austin, currently ranked as the world’s fourth-fastest U18 athlete in the 400m, has secured his place in his specialty event.

Joining him are Narissa McPherson (200m/400m), Nalica Glen (200m), Ezekiel Newton (100m/200m), and Jermaine Crummewing (100m), all of whom have successfully qualified.

Guyana’s participation in the World Athletics U20 Championship since the event’s inception in 1986 has been inconsistent.

In fact, the last athlete to participate was Berbician Revon Williams, who competed in the 400m at the 2021 Championship in Nairobi, Kenya.

Since the inception of the U20 World Championships, Guyana holds only one medal, courtesy of Kadecia Baird in the women’s 400m.

Baird crossed the finish line in 51.04s, claiming the silver medal behind the USA’s Ashley Spencer and ahead of another American, Erika Rucker.

Baird’s remarkable time remains the fastest U20 performance by a South American athlete.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who later achieved distinction as a two-time Olympic gold medallist and World Champion in the 400m, finished fourth in the same race.

“The take is, you had to take part in previous competitions consistently,” AAG president, Amanda Hermonstine told Kaieteur News yesterday, “but we’re working on it to see what we can do.”

The World Athletics quota system may necessitate that the AAG is constrained to send only their two most accomplished junior athletes, Springer and Austin.

No athlete, regardless of gender or age category, has demonstrated more consistency and achievement than Springer over the past year.

Aside from clinching back-to-back wins at the CARIFTA Games in the 400m, grabbing gold in both the U17 and U20 categories, Springer also emerged on top in the 400m at the Youth Commonwealth Games, along with setting a record at the South American U20 Championship in Athletics 400m.

Springer has maintained an unbeaten streak in the 400m over the past two years, locally, regionally and internationally.

Her time of 52.31s recorded at the CARIFTA Games in Grenada this year stands as the second-fastest U18 time globally, following behind the USA’s Skylar Franklin (51.66s). At the U20 level, it ranks as the ninth fastest time worldwide.

Meanwhile, Austin ran a personal best of 46.35s, to win the Men’s 400m at this year’s CARIFTA Games. This time places him as the 16th fastest U20 athlete globally and the fourth fastest among U18 athletes.

Austin also attained second place in the 400m finals at the Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago last year.