Squad announced for the West Indies CG United ODI Series against England

Oct 30, 2024 Sports

…Shimron Hetmyer returns

West Indies ODI Squad share a light moment on field.  (CWI)

JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced their 15-man squad selected for the highly anticipated West Indies Men’s CG United One Day International (ODI) home series against England. Fans are gearing up for what promises to be an electric series, featuring both established stars and exciting new talent ready to take the field.

The three-match ODI series begins with two ODIs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) in Antigua on October 31 and November 2, aligning with Antigua’s Independence weekend celebrations, before the final showdown at Kensington Oval (KO) in Barbados on November 6.

Commenting on the upcoming encounter, freshly back in the Caribbean after an ODI tour of Sri Lanka, West Indies Men’s Head Coach Daren Sammy expressed his excitement about returning to action against England.

“Playing against England always provides a new challenge and reignites a rivalry that the players and the people of the Caribbean are eager for. Somehow, we West Indies always find a way to raise our game when we face England.”

Sammy continued, “This rivalry goes back for decades, and after defeating them last year at home for the first time in a long time in an ODI series, we’re ready to face the challenge of a strong England squad again. It’s always special to play at home, where the local support brings energy and passion to every match. With our sights set on qualifying for the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2027, we’ve selected a balanced squad that will no doubt push and compete with one of the best teams in the world.”

Evin Lewis and Shai Hope (Captain) celebrate during a partnership.  (CWI) (Squad announced for the West Indies CG United ODI Series against England)

Shimron Hetmyer makes a return to the ODI squad, having last played in December 2023 against England, replacing Alick Athanaze as the only change from the squad that toured Sri Lanka earlier this month.

This exciting CG United ODI series sets the stage for a highly anticipated five-match T20 International (T20I) series between West Indies and England, scheduled from November 9 to November 17, 2024. The T20 squad will be announced shortly, promising fans even more thrilling cricket action to come.

West Indies CG United ODI Squad:

  1. Shai Hope (Captain)
  2. Jewel Andrew
  3. Keacy Carty
  4. Roston Chase
  5. Matthew Forde
  6. Shimron Hetmyer
  7. Alzarri Joseph
  8. Shamar Joseph
  9. Brandon King
  10. Evin Lewis
  11. Gudakesh Motie
  12. Sherfane Rutherford
  13. Jayden Seales
  14. Romario Shepherd
  15. Hayden Walsh Jr.

Team Management:

Head Coach: Daren Sammy

Team Manager: Rawl Lewis

Assistant Coach (Bowling): James Franklin

Assistant Coach (Fielding): Rayon Griffith

Assistant Coach (Batting): Floyd Reifer

Physiotherapist: Denis Byam

Strength & Conditioning Coach: Ronald Rogers

Team Masseuse: Dane Currency

Team Analyst: Avenesh Seetaram

Team Media & Content Officer: Jerome Foster

West Indies vs England CG United ODI Series Schedule

1st CG United ODI: 31 October 2024 – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium @ 2pm local time

2nd CG United ODI: 2 November 2024 – Sir Vivian Richards Stadium @ 9:30am local time

3rd CG United ODI:  6 November 2024 – Kensington Oval Barbados @ 2pm local time

(Squad announced for the West Indies CG United ODI Series against England)

 

