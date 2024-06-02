Latest update June 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Captains poised, keen on securing first win in Guyana

Jun 02, 2024 Sports

2024 ICC T20 World Cup…

West Indies players have a chat during their warm-up match against Australia (Photo: X/@windiescricket)

Kaieteur Sports – With Guyana’s leg of the historic Men’s ICC T20 World Cup bowling off today at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence; respective captains of West Indies and Papua New Guinea (PNG) were poised going into battle with both teams eyeing a win.

West Indies Captain Rovman Powell is putting his trust in the Guyanese core of stars as they look to capture a record third T20 World Cup title

PNG skipper Assadollah Vala said his team has been preparing for their match versus the former World Cup champ

Saturday’s practice session was plagued by rains at Providence, but the press conference saw both captains seemingly in high spirits, with a win being their main objective.

West Indies Captain Rovman Powell was confident ahead of the encounter today, citing the likely impact of the Guyanese lot of players in: Romario Shepherd, Shimron Hetmyer, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph and Sherfane Rutherford.

Powell pointed out that while the team’s confidence level was at an all time high, he wants to ensure getting off to a win remains at the helm of the team’s goal.

The hard-hitting batsman also hinted at conditions at Providence playing a key role in the match for either team, given the weather and knowing how much overseas teams struggle away.

PNG skipper Assadollah Vala said preparations have been going as planned and today’s battle is a huge test against former champions at this World Cup level.

“Things have been going really, we have been to Barbados, St. Lucia etc, so we’ve been working hard and looking forward to today’s game which will be testing against the former champs”, Vala pointed out.

He further lauded former West Indies coach Phil Simmons, who he dubbed as a legendary figure within the Windies. “It means alot to be playing amongst the best teams and playing the T20 World”.

Game one bowls off today from 10:30h.

 

