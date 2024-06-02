E.R. Burrowes School of Art Showcases Tutors’ Talent at Annual Exhibition

By Celina Nathu

Kaieteur News – The E.R. Burrowes School of Art has kicked off its highly anticipated Tutor’s Exhibition, a vibrant showcase of the remarkable works created by the talented tutors at the institution.

The exhibition, which commenced on Friday, May 31, 2024, and will run until June 14, 2024, offers visitors a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in a diverse collection of captivating artworks.

Visitors to the exhibition will be treated to a visual feast, with awe-inspiring pieces capturing their attention and appreciation. From Alyce Cameron’s thought-provoking ‘Creator within the Creator’ to Robert Cummings’ evocative ‘Dream Demon’ and Nicole Bissoo-Williams’ poignant ‘Therapy,’ the artworks on display offer glimpses into the rich and imaginative worlds of these talented tutors.

Located at 15 Carifesta Avenue, Thomas Lands, Georgetown, the E.R. Burrowes School of Art has become a hub for aspiring artists and creative enthusiasts. The Annual Tutor’s Exhibition serves as a testament to the dedication and skill of the tutors who have played an instrumental role in nurturing the artistic talents of their students.

The exhibition features an impressive lineup of renowned tutors, including Alyce Cameron, Giobedys Ocana Coello, Robert Cummings, Dominique Hunter, Dawne Issacs, Ivor Thorn, Sean Thomas, Joy Washington, and Nicole Bissoo-Williams.

Each tutor brings their unique artistic style and perspective, resulting in a diverse range of captivating art pieces on display.

So far, the exhibition has attracted a steady stream of art enthusiasts, students, and members of the public eager to witness the artistic prowess of the tutors and gain inspiration from their creations.

The event not only celebrates the tutors’ achievements but also serves as a platform for fostering a deeper appreciation for the art.

Kaieteur News had the privilege of speaking with the talented tutors behind the remarkable pieces on display. In an interview, Nicole Bissoo-Williams, a tutor at the school, offered a glimpse into the inspiration and meaning behind her captivating pieces.

Bissoo-Williams, known for her mastery of landscape art, took the opportunity to shed light on two of her remarkable paintings, “Therapy” and “Placid.” Both pieces showcase her signature style, characterized by soft colours and intricate details that bring landscapes to life.

During the interview, Bissoo-Williams expressed her deep connection with seascapes and the ocean. She revealed that these themes hold a special place in her heart as they remind her of her beloved daughters. The tranquility and beauty of the ocean serve as a source of solace and comfort in her life.

“Therapy,” one of the artist’s featured artworks, invites viewers into a serene coastal scene, where gentle waves caress the shore. The careful brushstrokes and delicate colour palette evoke a sense of calmness and tranquility. The painter’s intention behind this piece is to capture the therapeutic power of nature, emphasizing the healing qualities that can be found in the embrace of the ocean’s rhythmic tides.

In contrast, “Placid” transports viewers to a tranquil landscape, where a serene body of water reflects the surrounding scenery. The meticulous attention to detail and subtle use of colours create a sense of serenity and harmony. Through this artwork, Nicole aims to convey the beauty and serenity of still waters, inviting viewers to find peace and tranquility within themselves.

Alyce Cameron, a distinguished tutor in leather crafts and painting, shared her thought-provoking series, titled ‘Creator within the Creator,’ delves into the depths of her artistic expression, offering a glimpse into her personal journey and connection with her craft.

Cameron’s highlight piece, appropriately titled stands out among the diverse artworks on display.

The monochromatic colour scheme, predominantly in shades of grey and white, draws the viewer’s attention to the intricate details and symbolism within the artwork. A carefully placed pop of yellow in her pieces represents the joy and fulfillment she finds in her artistic endeavours.

The inspiration behind the piece’s name stems from Cameron’s belief that artists are not only creators, but also recipients of divine inspiration. They possess the ability to design, innovate, and bring forth their unique perspectives. By acknowledging the role of the supreme creator in their work, artists establish a profound connection with their craft.

The artist shared that each individual piece within the ‘Creator within the Creator’ series represents different aspects of her artistic journey and identity. The initial painting, a self-portrait, focuses on the eyes, often regarded as the windows to the soul. By emphasizing the importance of the eyes in art, she symbolically links them to the mind of the artist, showcasing the intricate thoughts and creative processes that occur within an artist’s mind.

As the exhibition progresses, Cameron’s pieces delve deeper into the complexities of her artistic mind, not only capturing her unique perspective but also serving as a platform for sharing important messages and advocating for change.

One of her notable art pieces shows her holding a brush, symbolizing her role as an artist and communicator. The brush becomes an instrument of expression, allowing her to convey her thoughts, emotions, and important messages to the world. This visual representation of using art as a means of communication highlights the artist’s responsibility to shed light on significant social issues and initiate positive change.

The pieces go beyond mere visual aesthetics; they embody resilience and the artist’s role as a catalyst for communication and activism. Through her pieces, she explores the profound impact an artist can have on society, using their talent as a powerful tool to share their views and inspire meaningful conversations.

Robert Cummings, a talented tutor specializing in textiles and English language, presented a collection of thought-provoking art. Amongst his notable pieces, ‘Dream Demon’ emerges as a captivating centerpiece, drawing viewers into the depths of a malevolent and haunting realm.

Cummings shared his inspirations behind the creation of ‘Dream Demon.’ The artwork, meticulously crafted using cotton yarn, macramé, and metal, portrays a nightmarish woman, reminiscent of a mythological creature. The piece serves as a visual exploration of the dark recesses of the human psyche, delving into the realm of nightmares.

Cummings explained that ‘Dream Demon’ draws inspiration from the concept of a dreamcatcher, an object traditionally believed to filter out bad dreams and allow only good ones to pass through. However, his interpretation takes a twist, depicting the dream demon as a female figure, considered the mother of nightmares. The portrayal exudes malevolence and menace, capturing the essence of a truly terrifying entity.

The intricate use of materials and the artist’s creative vision combine to evoke a sense of unease and fascination in viewers.

Through his work, Cummings invites viewers to confront their own fears and delve into the realm of the unknown. ‘Dream Demon’ serves as a stark reminder of the power of the human imagination and the compelling nature of our deepest fears. By bringing this mythological creature to life, Cummings challenges the viewer to contemplate the concept of nightmares and the impact they have on our psyche.

Cummings’ artwork serves as a catalyst for introspection, inviting viewers to explore their own fears and confront the enigmatic entities that inhabit their dreams.

Cummings’ ‘Dream Demon’ weaves a captivating narrative, blending mythology and psychological exploration. Through his mastery of textiles and his ability to evoke emotions through art, he immerses viewers in a realm where nightmares reign supreme.

The Tutor’s Exhibition at the E.R. Burrowes School of Art will be open for daily viewing until June 14th. Visitors are welcome.