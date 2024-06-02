Traffic cop killed in Montrose accident

Kaieteur News – A traffic police lost his life early Saturday morning in an accident at Montrose, East Coast Demerara (ECD). The deceased has been identified as Sergeant Ronaldo Brummel.

Reports are that the accident occurred at about 00:30h. Brummel was reportedly riding his black Honda motorcycle, CM 9530 when a white Toyota Premio motorcar, PNN3100, crashed into him along the Montrose Public Road.

The driver of the car, 25-year-old Ravin Singh has been arrested and is assisting police with the investigation.

Police said the car was heading east along the northern carriageway of the road when Singh made a ‘U-Turn’ and crashed into Brummel’s motorcycle. The impact caused the cop to receive head and bodily injuries.

An unconscious Brummel was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

He was attached to the Guyana Police Force’s Traffic Headquarters and the Commissioner of Police’s Secretariat.