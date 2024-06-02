Latest update June 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Bandits armed with gun, cutlasses rob Corriverton family during home invasion

Jun 02, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Police have arrested three suspects who reportedly assaulted and robbed a Corriverton family on Friday.

The three men armed with cutlasses and a gun invaded the home of a 60-year-old Chandra Persaud located at Lot 54 Kingston, Corriverton, Berbice and robbed them of $1.5million, jewellery and cell phones.

Persaud is a driver and salesman, police said.

Reports are that Persaud lives with his wife, two daughters and son.

At the time of the home invasion, all members of the family were at home. The ordeal occurred at about 19:00hrs when the three men arrived at the family’s home in a car, entered the yard and assaulted them while demanding cash.

Fearful for their lives, the victims handed over the cash and other articles and the suspects returned to the waiting car which sped away, making good their escape.

After the ordeal, the Persaud family were taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were treated and sent away.

Quick work by police led to ranks to arrest the three suspects at a house in, Limlair Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six.

The stolen money, jewellery, and cell phones were all retrieved by police at the said location.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

EXXON thieving oil profits!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Jones, Gous impress to give USA opening win

Jones, Gous impress to give USA opening win

Jun 02, 2024

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024… Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 finally got underway on Saturday evening at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas where...
Read More
Captains poised, keen on securing first win in Guyana

Captains poised, keen on securing first win in...

Jun 02, 2024

Toucan-Kraft Mac & Cheese Juniors Squash Tournament concludes today

Toucan-Kraft Mac & Cheese Juniors Squash...

Jun 02, 2024

Dinesh Karthik retires from all representative cricket

Dinesh Karthik retires from all representative...

Jun 02, 2024

ISKF Guyana’s National Tournament draws skilled competitors and community support

ISKF Guyana’s National Tournament draws...

Jun 02, 2024

GFF transfer window closes July 31- Opened on Saturday

GFF transfer window closes July 31- Opened on...

Jun 02, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The blurring lines

    Kaieteur News – Jagdeo still does not get it. He still fails to appreciate why he should not be dedicating his weekly... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]