Bandits armed with gun, cutlasses rob Corriverton family during home invasion

Kaieteur News – Police have arrested three suspects who reportedly assaulted and robbed a Corriverton family on Friday.

The three men armed with cutlasses and a gun invaded the home of a 60-year-old Chandra Persaud located at Lot 54 Kingston, Corriverton, Berbice and robbed them of $1.5million, jewellery and cell phones.

Persaud is a driver and salesman, police said.

Reports are that Persaud lives with his wife, two daughters and son.

At the time of the home invasion, all members of the family were at home. The ordeal occurred at about 19:00hrs when the three men arrived at the family’s home in a car, entered the yard and assaulted them while demanding cash.

Fearful for their lives, the victims handed over the cash and other articles and the suspects returned to the waiting car which sped away, making good their escape.

After the ordeal, the Persaud family were taken to the Skeldon Public Hospital where they were treated and sent away.

Quick work by police led to ranks to arrest the three suspects at a house in, Limlair Village, Corentyne, Berbice, Region Six.

The stolen money, jewellery, and cell phones were all retrieved by police at the said location.

Investigations are ongoing.