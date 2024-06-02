Former President says… Biden, Blinken equally responsible for genocide in Gaza

– As scores of Guyanese rally to free Palestine

Kaieteur News – Former President of Guyana, Donald Ramotar on Saturday during a rally to free Palestine from Israeli oppression said that American President, Joe Biden and his Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken are equally responsible for the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

“…They too should be in the court docks for the genocide that is taking place there”, Ramotar said while standing on the Kitty Seawalls.

The former Guyanese president was one of the speakers of at a car and bike rally to free Palestine organized by the Guyana Solidarity Movement with Palestine dubbed “Wheels of Solidarity”. The event was not only held in Guyana but in other parts of the world.

Guyanese draped their vehicles with the Palestinian flag and assembled at the Cuffy Square at approximately 14:00hrs.

Consistent rainfall did not deter the group from participating in the mini rally.

One of the organizers told the participants that they must think of the children, men and women being brutally killed in Palestine as their own relatives.

Shortly thereafter, the group drove down Brickdam to Republic Avenue and drove to Seawall Bandstand in the vicinity of the Pegasus hotel before heading towards the Kitty Roundabout where it paused for some time.

At the Kitty Roundabout area, former President Ramotar took the microphone and stood on the Kitty Seawalls and urged all Guyanese to join the group in a cry for justice and immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

He said the fight is not just for the people of Palestine but for all humanity.

“This is not only Israel that we must condemn; they would not have succeeded without the backing of the United States of America”, he said.

At the conclusion of his address, the motorcade like procession continued towards MovieTowne where it ended.

Guyanese have been rallying and conducting protests in solidarity with the people of Palestine since the Israeli attacks started.

Meanwhile, as worldwide protests continue for an end to the ongoing war, Israel on Friday confirmed its troops were operating in central parts of Rafah. Around 1 million Palestinians — almost half of Gaza’s population — have left Rafah, and the U.N. World Food Program has called living conditions “horrific and apocalyptic” as hunger grows.

To date more than 36,370 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israel’s offensive and the number includes men women and children.