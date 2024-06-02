Kamal Ramkarran elected President of Bar Association

Kaieteur News – On Friday, Kamal Ramkarran was elected, unopposed, as the President of the Bar Association of Guyana at its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

As part of the proceedings, the Bar Council for the 2024-2025 fiscal year was elected.

In a statement to the media, the Bar Association said that Ramkarran previously “served with distinction as President of the association from 2017 – 2019”.

Ms. Pauline Chase and Mr. Teni Housty were re-elected, unopposed, as the First and Second Vice-Presidents respectively while Ms. Yashmini Singh, who served during the last term as Treasurer, was elected, unopposed, to the post of Secretary.

Ms. Gabriel Benn was elected, unopposed, as the new Assistant Secretary and Ms. Collette Marks, was elected, also unopposed, as Treasurer of the association.

The other members also elected unopposed to the Bar Council are Mr. Robin Stoby, SC, Ms. Jamela A. Ali, SC, Mr. Keoma D. Griffith, Mr. Everton Singh-Lammy, Mr. Horatio Edmonson and Mr. Arudranauth Gossai.

Mr. Kashir A. Khan served as the Returning Officer.