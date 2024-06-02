The blurring lines

Kaieteur News – Jagdeo still does not get it. He still fails to appreciate why he should not be dedicating his weekly party press conference to discussing government business.

Jagdeo’s weekly press conferences, ostensibly in his capacity as his party’s General Secretary, have effectively overshadowed the role of official government press conferences. This practice not only muddles the distinction between party and state but also poses the risk of reverting to party paramountcy—a scenario fraught with potential for abuse of power and diminished democratic governance.

Bharrat Jagdeo, who served as President of Guyana from 1999 to 2011, is no stranger to the spotlight. His return to a prominent political role as Vice President in the government and as General Secretary of the PPP has seen him once again taking center stage. His weekly press conferences, held at Freedom House—the PPP’s headquarters—have become the de facto platform for discussing government business, policy decisions, and national issues.

This approach starkly contrasts with the practices of the previous administration under former President David Granger. Although Granger’s administration faced criticism for limited direct press engagements with the entire press corps, the President maintained weekly interactions with select media personnel. These interactions, despite being labeled as “packaged” engagements by Jagdeo, at least represented an effort to maintain a regular communication channel between the presidency and the public.

The same cannot be said for President Irfaan Ali. Since President Irfaan Ali assumed office, almost four years ago, the frequency of formal government press conferences has dwindled significantly. Ali’s hosting of press conferences can be counted on one hand.

In their place, Jagdeo’s weekly briefings have become the primary source of information on government activities. This shift raises several critical questions: Why are government press conferences being overshadowed by party-led briefings? Does Jagdeo believe he is uniquely qualified to address the media?

Government press conferences provide a structured environment where journalists can question officials, hold them accountable, and disseminate information to the public. These interactions are crucial for a healthy democracy, fostering an informed citizenry and allowing for the scrutiny of governmental actions.

When these governmental press conferences are replaced by party-led briefings, several problems arise. First, it blurs the line between party and government, creating a perception that the party apparatus, rather than the elected government, is the primary authority. This undermines the notion of a government that serves all citizens, irrespective of political affiliation.

Second, it concentrates the dissemination of information in the hands of a single individual, in this case, Jagdeo. This monopolization can lead to a biased presentation of facts, with party interests potentially overshadowing objective reporting. The diversity of perspectives that typically emerges from broader government communications can be stifled, leading to a less informed public. Jagdeo’s style has also been combative and confrontational. If anything, he is aggravating the Opposition supporters and making the Opposition stronger by his constant tantrums against it.

The concept of party paramountcy, where the party’s interests are seen as superior to those of the state, is a dangerous precedent. It was a hallmark of the Burnham era in Guyana, leading to widespread abuses of power and suppression of dissent. The current scenario, with Jagdeo’s dominance in media engagement, raises concern about a possible return to party paramountcy.

By holding weekly press conferences at Freedom House and discussing government business, Jagdeo is effectively centralizing political discourse within the party framework. This approach not only sidelines other government officials but also reinforces the party’s dominance over state functions.

One possible reason for Jagdeo’s dominance in media relations could be his belief in his extensive experience and assumed political acumen. Having served as President for over a decade, his colleagues may view Jagdeo as a seasoned politician with a deep understanding of media dynamics. He may be deluding himself into believing that his ability to communicate effectively and manage the narrative is unparalleled within the current administration.

However, this centralization of media engagement around Jagdeo is problematic. It suggests a lack of confidence in other government officials’ ability to handle the press, which can undermine the broader team’s credibility and cohesion.

To restore a healthy balance between party and government communications, President Irfaan Ali should consider several steps. First, he should consider hosting regular presidential and urging his ministers to hold ministerial press conferences. This practice would ensure that the government, not the party, is seen as the primary source of official information.

Second, a clear distinction should be maintained between party and government functions. Party press conferences should focus on party matters, while government press conferences should address national governance issues.

Third, he should consider strengthening institutional channels for communication, such as official government spokespersons and press officers. He has the personnel within the government that is quite capable of doing so. As part of the strengthening of the channels of communication, he should reconsider a return to the weekly Cabinet Press Briefings which used to be hosted by Dr. Roger Luncheon.

A return to regular, official government press conferences, a clear separation between party and governmental communication and strengthening the government’s communications apparatus is now needed more than ever, and if only to save Jagdeo from himself.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)