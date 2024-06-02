Linden woman dies while cleaning chicken pens

Latest update June 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – A 63-year-old woman on Saturday morning collapsed and died while cleaning chicken pens with a co-worker at Blue Berry Hill, Wismar, Linden, Region Ten.
She was identified as 63-year-old June Singh, of Blueberry Hill, Wismar.
Reports are that at around 05:45hrs while Singh and a colleague were cleaning their employer’s chicken pens, Singh collapsed and was unresponsive.
An alarm was raised, and she was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex where doctors pronounced her dead.
An autopsy will be done to determine her cause of death.
