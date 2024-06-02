COMMEMORATES WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY BY HIGHLIGHTING THE USEFULNESS OF ENVIRONMENTAL STANDARDS

GNBS IN FOCUS

Kaieteur News – As we commemorate World Environment Day on June 05, the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) proudly supports the worldwide campaign for environmental preservation and restoration. This year’s theme, “Our Land. Our Future. We are #GenerationRestoration”, resonates deeply with our mission to implement and uphold stringent environmental standards that safeguard our natural heritage for generations to come.

At the GNBS, we understand that protecting our environment is not just a responsibility, but a necessity for sustainable development. To this end, we have adopted a comprehensive suite of local and international environmental standards that guide our efforts in preserving the pristine ecosystems of Guyana.

Standards remain essential for protecting the environment. To preserve sustainable limitations, international standard bodies like the ISO continue to produce norms for industry, regulators, and environmentalists.

At the national level, the GNBS has developed useful standards for implementation, which directly or indirectly impact environment related activities. These standards relate to environmental sampling and testing, greenhouse gas emission, effluent and noise emissions, and the labelling of refrigerants. Environmental testing labs and regulators benefit from several of these standards. Our Standards Portal: www.gnbsguy.com, has these and other standards.

One flagship standard is the ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems Standard. This internationally recognized standard provides a framework that organizations can improve their environmental performance. By adopting ISO 14001, businesses in Guyana can systematically reduce their environmental footprint, comply with legal and regulatory requirements, and achieve continual improvements in their environmental impact.

Implementing the requirements of this international standard is an important step towards preservation since it covers all environmental challenges related to water, air, soil, waste, biodiversity, ecosystem services and climate challenges.

Recognizing the unique environmental challenges faced by our nation, GNBS has also developed several other national standards tailored to the needs of Guyana’s diverse ecosystems. These standards address critical areas such as waste management, water quality, and air pollution control, ensuing that our natural resources are used sustainably and responsibly.

One such standard is the GNBS Waste Management Standard which sets out guidelines for the proper handling, treatment, and disposal of waste materials. This standard is crucial in mitigating the adverse effects of waste on our environment, promoting recycling, and encouraging the adoption of cleaner technologies.

The GNBS commitment to environmental stewardship extends beyond standard development and training. Together, we will continue to strive to create a culture of sustainability that permeates all levels of society.

On this World Environment Day, we reiterate our pledge to uphold the highest environmental standards and support the global mission of restoration. Our land is our future, and with collective effort, we can ensure that future generations inherit a healthy, vibrant, and resilient environment.

Together, we are #GenerationRestoration. Join us in this endeavour, reach out to the GNBS today on Telephone numbers: 219-0064 or 219-0065, or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgyorg. You can also WhatsApp us on +592 692 4627.