Teacher remanded for narcotics possession

Jun 02, 2024

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old teacher was remanded on Friday to prison for possession of narcotics when she appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Remanded: Pysiffia Boodram

The teacher, Pysiffia Boodram, a mother of two who resides at Lot 4 Public Road, Ruimveldt appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly to answer Possession of Narcotics for the purpose of trafficking charge contrary to Section 5 (1) (a) (i) of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substance (Control) Act Chapter 10:10.

According to a statement issued by police, on May 29, 2024, the woman was informed by police that they had received information about narcotics being stored at the said location and requested to search the premises.

During the search, a bedroom on the upper floor, which was secured by a padlock was discovered. The woman was asked to open it, after which it was searched.  Police found 11 transparent Ziploc bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be cannabis amounting to 3015 grams.

The woman was informed of the alleged offence, cautioned, and arrested.

Meanwhile, Boodram’s attorney told the court that his client has two children aged 6 months and one year. Notwithstanding the lawyer’s pleadings, bail was denied.

Boodram is scheduled to return to court on June 28, 2024.

 

 

 

