Rotary Club of Georgetown Central Signs MOU for upgrade of Uncle Eddie’s Home

Kaieteur News – The Rotary Club of Georgetown Central has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Association of Uncle Eddie’s Home to facilitate the upgrade and refurbishment of critical sections of the facility.

In a press release, the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central said that the signing of the MOU is part of its 40th Anniversary Signature Project and also in recognition of the 50th Anniversary of Uncle Eddie’s Home.

“With funding support received from the LDS Charities, RCGC will undertake refurbishments to the second cottage and repairs to the roof in the southern wing; reconstruction of the visitors’ and residents’ restrooms; electrical rewiring of the south wing; upgrading of the plumbing system; refurnishing of the dining area; refurbishing of the main pantry; repainting of interior walls, among other upgrades,” the press release said.

Speaking at the simple ceremony on May 1, 2024, the President of the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central, Mr. Peter Pompey expressed appreciation for the collaboration as well as for the funding received. He highlighted that “with the support of our partners and people from all walks of life, our Club was and is still able to make a significant impact by undertaking and executing projects under the Rotary International Focus Areas”.

This particular project is being undertaken under the theme of “Environmental Enhancement for Improved Wellbeing” with the intention of creating surroundings that promote physical, mental and emotional health, and over time, allow for the improvement of the economic circumstances of the institution.

Signing on behalf of The Association of Uncle Eddie’s Home were Ms. Yolanda James, President, Mrs. Denise Bentinck, Vice President and Mrs. Christine Hales, Administrator while Mr. Peter Pompey, President and Ms. Judy Semple-Joseph, Service Projects Director and Mr. Jagdesh Haripershad, President-Elect signed on behalf of the Rotary Club of Georgetown Central.