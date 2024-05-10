Motorbike bandits rob Indian medical students at Cummings Lodge

Latest update May 10th, 2024 12:59 AM
May 10, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Motorbike bandits on Wednesday on UG Road attacked three Indian Nationals studying medicine at the Texila American University and robbed them of their jewellery.
Police identified the victims as: 23-year-old Mahendra Maheldajam called Kevin, Deepatie Rejeergopaul, 23, and Laveanya Ravi, 25. They were robbed around 23:40hrs while walking home to their apartment building in Cummings Lodge. They recalled that two suspects pulled up beside them on a motorcycle and demanded that they hand over all of their valuables.
Kevin gave them his silver ring valued at $20,000, while Rejeergopaul handed over her silver chain worth some $60,000 and Ravi gave them her $25,000 silver chain. The bandits then rode away while the medical students reported the robbery at the nearest police station.
It is disgusting that our teachers have to protest in the streets for a…
May 10, 2024– President Ali visits Guyana National Stadium By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – Yesterday, the National Assembly successfully passed the ICC Cricket World Cup West Indies Bill, 2024,...
May 10, 2024
May 10, 2024
May 10, 2024
May 10, 2024
May 09, 2024
Kaieteur News – This column does not respond to criticisms, except where there is misrepresentation of what was said... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – On April 10, the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]