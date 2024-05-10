Latest update May 10th, 2024 12:59 AM

Motorbike bandits rob Indian medical students at Cummings Lodge

May 10, 2024

Kaieteur News – Motorbike bandits on Wednesday on UG Road attacked three Indian Nationals studying medicine at the Texila American University and robbed them of their jewellery.

Police identified the victims as: 23-year-old Mahendra Maheldajam called Kevin, Deepatie Rejeergopaul, 23, and Laveanya Ravi, 25. They were robbed around 23:40hrs while walking home to their apartment building in Cummings Lodge.  They recalled that two suspects pulled up beside them on a motorcycle and demanded that they hand over all of their valuables.

Kevin gave them his silver ring valued at $20,000, while Rejeergopaul handed over her silver chain worth some $60,000 and Ravi gave them her $25,000 silver chain.  The bandits then rode away while the medical students reported the robbery at the nearest police station.

