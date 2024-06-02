Guyana gat nuff gaff men

Latest update June 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Jun 02, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh, yuh never gon run outta gaff in Guyana. Is like a national pastime.
De President meet a lil boy in a shop an tell him how he used to eat five rotis when he was de boy’s age. Now, anybody who know ‘bout Guyanese eating habits know dat’s a lot of rotis to eat, even fuh a man to eat.
But de lil boy ain’t back down. He seh he does eat twenty egg balls every day. Twenty! Well, de President watch de boy an seh, “Boy, you is a gaff man.”
But dat’s de beauty of Guyanese gaff. Is like a fine art form, perfected ovah years of bottom house liming and road corner reasoning.
Everybody in Guyana got a story. From de fisherman in Charity to de market vendor in Bourda, everybody could spin a tale so sweet, yuh don’t even care if it true or not. De taxi driver gon tell yuh how he once give a ride to a ghost in de middle of de night, and by de end of de story, yuh almost believe it too. De barber gon explain how he nearly cut a celebrity’s hair, but de celebrity chicken out last minute. An yuh sitting there, half a haircut done, waiting for de punchline.
Even in Parliament, dem boys does gaff. One minute dey arguing bout policy, next minute deh tantalizing each other.
But yuh know what? Dat’s what make we unique. In a world full of straight talkers and serious faces, we got de gift of gaff. We could make yuh laugh, make yuh think, and sometimes, make yuh scratch yuh head and wonder what just happen.
So next time yuh hear a story dat sound too good to be true, just remember, it might just be another masterpiece in de art of Guyanese chit chat. And who knows? Maybe one day, you yuhself gon become a master gaff man too.
Talk half. Leff half.
EXXON thieving oil profits!
Jun 02, 2024ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024… Kaieteur Sports – The highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 finally got underway on Saturday evening at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas where...
Jun 02, 2024
Jun 02, 2024
Jun 02, 2024
Jun 02, 2024
Jun 02, 2024
Kaieteur News – Jagdeo still does not get it. He still fails to appreciate why he should not be dedicating his weekly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – In the ongoing discourse on international relations and human rights, one of... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]