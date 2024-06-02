Guyana gat nuff gaff men

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh, yuh never gon run outta gaff in Guyana. Is like a national pastime.

De President meet a lil boy in a shop an tell him how he used to eat five rotis when he was de boy’s age. Now, anybody who know ‘bout Guyanese eating habits know dat’s a lot of rotis to eat, even fuh a man to eat.

But de lil boy ain’t back down. He seh he does eat twenty egg balls every day. Twenty! Well, de President watch de boy an seh, “Boy, you is a gaff man.”

But dat’s de beauty of Guyanese gaff. Is like a fine art form, perfected ovah years of bottom house liming and road corner reasoning.

Everybody in Guyana got a story. From de fisherman in Charity to de market vendor in Bourda, everybody could spin a tale so sweet, yuh don’t even care if it true or not. De taxi driver gon tell yuh how he once give a ride to a ghost in de middle of de night, and by de end of de story, yuh almost believe it too. De barber gon explain how he nearly cut a celebrity’s hair, but de celebrity chicken out last minute. An yuh sitting there, half a haircut done, waiting for de punchline.

Even in Parliament, dem boys does gaff. One minute dey arguing bout policy, next minute deh tantalizing each other.

But yuh know what? Dat’s what make we unique. In a world full of straight talkers and serious faces, we got de gift of gaff. We could make yuh laugh, make yuh think, and sometimes, make yuh scratch yuh head and wonder what just happen.

So next time yuh hear a story dat sound too good to be true, just remember, it might just be another masterpiece in de art of Guyanese chit chat. And who knows? Maybe one day, you yuhself gon become a master gaff man too.

Talk half. Leff half.