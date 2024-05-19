The rich getting richer

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh the gap between the government and de people getting wider than the Essequibo River. Is like the leaders living in one world and de rest ah we struggling in another.

Just tek a look at the price of a house lot. De poor man, who need a piece of land the most, can’t even afford it. Imagine dem have to tek a loan just to buy the land. So where dem gon find money to build a house, especially with the high cost of construction these days?

Is like the government forget how people does live. Dem boys seh, the big shots walking ‘round like everything alright, while poor people can’t even find money to buy a lil zinc and wood to build a shed.

The housing drive that suppose to help de poor man only helping to widen the gap between the rich and the poor. The rich buying up de land and building big, fancy houses while the poor man stuck in a cycle of debt and despair.

While de poor man waiting fuh money fuh build, dem rich man scouting out dem land and buying it on irrevocable power of attorney, paying as much as ten times the original cost. Dat is how dem investing dem money by speculating on house lots.

Meanwhile, the government patting demself on the back, talking ‘bout how much they doing for housing. Dem boys seh, if this is help, we better off without it.

Dem leaders need to tek off dem rose-tinted glasses and see the reality on the ground. People struggling to mek ends meet, and the dream of owning a home slipping further and further away. But no, the big shots too busy cutting ribbons and making grand speeches to notice.

So while the poor man praying for a miracle, the rich man getting richer. Is high time the government wake up and smell the coffee, cause the way things going, only the rich gon have a roof over dem head. Dem boys seh, it look like the government building castles in the air while the rest of we struggling to build a lil hut on the ground.

Talk half. Leff half.