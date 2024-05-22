This year’s Independence Day celebration is insensitive

Dear Editor,

Our Nation’s Independence date has always been one rooted in controversy due to the massacre that occurred in Wismar on May 26th 1964. “GEORGETOWN, British Guiana, May 26—Thirteen hundred East Indians, driven from their homes by Negroes during 36 hours of racial violence in the Mackenzie mining district, arrived here today on two river steamers. Police Commissioner; Peter Owen said that at least two East Indian men had been killed, hundreds of people injured and six East Indian women raped. Hundreds of homes were burned, he said. Two rioters were wounded, by police bullets”. (Reference: New York Times May 27th 1964)

The result over the years has been a low turnout of the Indian population of the country during the Independence Day festivities. This year the Ali Administration has decided to have the celebrations occur in the very same place where the massacre occurred, bringing back the memories and emotions surrounding that horrific massacre.

The Linden area is one that many Indians avoid due to this history and the deep rooted belief that it is an area that is predominantly black and strongly committed to the PNC, a political party that many Indians see as oppressive to Indian culture and Indian existence in our country. The naming of the mining town after past President Linden Forbes Samson Burnham has reinforced the feelings of oppression, and the political violence that has been experienced over the years has strengthened this perception.

This year the Ethnic Relations Committee (ERC) and the Ali Administration have been pushing for racial harmony within the “One Guyana” movement. Their efforts should be commended, especially when given the urgent need for racial harmony during a time when Venezuela is threatening our country with war. In order to move closer to achieving the goal of racial harmony, we must begin by acknowledging the wrong that occurred during the Mackenzie massacre and seek reconciliation. A memorial and memorial service that acknowledges the lives lost on both sides of the political divide has never been established, and the denouncing of those horrific atrocities has never occurred. These two things are necessary for the healing process to begin. The events of the Mackenzie massacre are not even taught in our schools as a part of our nation’s history. Denial and the turning of a blind eye to the realities surrounding the feelings of many Guyanese about our Independence date will not aid in the racial healing that needs to occur in Guyana. We must have an open and honest conversation about the events surrounding our independence.

The ERC can play a significant role in facilitating such a national discussion. If the moving of our Independence Day celebrations is not desired, then we should ensure that a memorial service is held annually to acknowledge those who suffered and lost their lives during the massacre leading up to our Independence. The Mackenzie massacre has not been forgotten and we should directly address it so as to help improve race relations in our country.

Sincerely,

Mr. Jamil Changlee