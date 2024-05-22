Police recruitment

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) recently embarked on a robust recruitment programme in all the regional police divisions. Was it a success? Not surprising, the police have not yet updated the public on the recent recruitment.

The extended acting Commissioner of Police at the Police Officers’ Annual Conference 2024 bemoaned the fact that there are major challenges in recruiting and retaining members of the force. As part of the new recruitment policy the police raised the educational standard for entry in the force to that of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) level and above.

The law enforcement agency however, did not indicate the number of CXCs required, the required grades and whether or not passes in English Language and Mathematics are compulsory. Raising the entry level to that of the CXC will definitely prevent many persons with lower educational qualifications, but, who have the desired attributes to become excellent police officers from becoming members of the GPF. This policy does not cater for late developers. History is replete with persons joining the force with just their birth certificates and primary education. Many became very distinguished commissioners and senior officers. They also demitted office with tertiary education. If you do not believe the above statement, talk to retired Assistant Commissioners Paul Slowe and Clinton Conway.

When recruiting, the legal role of members of the Guyana Police Force must come into play. Here is it. Section 3 (2) of the Police Act Chapter 16:01 ” The prevention and detection of crime. The preservation of law and order. The preservation of the peace. The repression of internal disturbance. The protection of property. The apprehension of offenders. The due enforcement of all laws and regulations with which it is directly charged and shall perform such Military Duties in Guyana as may be required of it by or under the Authority of the Minister.” In addition, there are some unwritten expectations imposed on the police by the society all members of the force swore to serve and protect. The citizens expect the police to be: courteous, fair, impartial, honest, reliable, dedicated, dependable, incorruptible, community-friendly so as not to alienate the public and to respond to well founded criticisms with a willingness to change.

Also, persons on joining the GPF swore to perform their duties without favour or affection, malice or ill will.

In addressing recruiting, Wayne W Bennette and Karen M Hess in their book Management and Supervision in Law Enforcement, posited, “Today’s law enforcement agencies seek a new breed of officers – a balance of brawn and brains – one who possesses not only physical qualities traditionally associated with policing, such strength and endurance, but also the emotional and intellectual characteristics needed to effect public order in an ever – changing and diverse society. ‘People skills’ have become a critical tool for law enforcement officers.”

The authors were writing for the American society. It is relevant to the Guyana Police Force.

Renowned former New York Police Department, Commissioner of Police Bill Bratton who conceptualised and successfully implemented CompStat model of policing that drastically reduced crime in New York, opined: “We need individuals who see policing as a calling, not just as a job; who see the community as a partner, not as a problem and who can be trusted to enforce the law without violating it themselves.”Lonsway (2001) suggests, “The selection process should emphasize the skills and characteristics needed for community – police officers, communication, problem solving, empathy and the ability to successfully interact with members of diverse cultures.” The issues and concerns alluded to above must be taken into serious consideration during the recruitment process as persons with undesirable behavioural traits including psychopaths will easily be recruited in the force.

Applicants who passed the entrance examination, who are physically fit; have no known criminal record; are cleared by the Police Special Branch; satisfy the ‘ background checks ‘ conducted by personnel from the various regional police divisions where they reside; are in possession of two recent character references and produce six photographs of themselves are guaranteed automatic entry into the force. I am not certain why the police require six photographs from the applicants.

No psychological assessment of the applicants is being conducted by the recruitment teams. Therefore, many undesirables will fill the existing vacancies in the force.

A very good strategy to use in addressing the issues and concerns alluded to above is to establish and implement what is known as Assessment Centers. Both the Axis and Allies used them during World War II to train their spies. An assessment center is a place where a series of events or scenarios will occur. Among the activities conducted at an assessment centre are: management game or simulation; leaderless group discussion; in – basket exercise; role playing; psychological testing, case analysis and in-depth interviews. This is done by trained assessors. Space does not permit me to go into detail of those methods of assessment. Tinsley (2002) contends, ” The assessment center is – still is – one of the best methods available for selecting suitable candidates for either employment or advancement in law enforcement agencies.” This process will at the recruitment stage eliminate persons with unacceptable characteristics from becoming members of the force. However, it will result in a higher quality of persons joining the force but quantity will decrease. In order to attract a better quality of recruits there must be a paradigm shift in the recruitment strategy to include the operation of assessment centers. In addition, the public image of the force must be greatly improved. There must be better salary and allowances. Improved conditions of service is a sine quo non.

May God help the Guyana Police Force.

Yours sincerely,

Clinton Conway