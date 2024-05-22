The State of Palestine and Recognition around the World

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Solidarity Movement with Palestine observed a letter writer’s curiosity regarding the State of Palestine in one of the daily newspapers, especially following the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the Government of Guyana. Allow me to provide a detailed overview of the State of Palestine, including its geography, motto, governance structure, recognised borders, recent recognitions, and the latest UN vote on its status.

The State of Palestine, recognised internationally, includes territories such as the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and East Jerusalem, located in the Middle East. These regions are distinctly separated both geographically and administratively.

Gaza Strip: A narrow coastal enclave, the Gaza Strip borders Egypt to the southwest and Israel to the east and north. It fronts the Mediterranean Sea to the west. Governed by Hamas since 2007, this densely populated area has Gaza City as its principal urban center. The region faces significant socio-economic challenges, exacerbated by the ongoing genocide and a comprehensive blockade imposed by Israel.

West Bank: Situated to the west of the Jordan River, the West Bank is encircled by Israel to the south, west, and north, and Jordan to the east. This region features a diverse landscape, ranging from the fertile Jordan Valley in the east to the arid, hilly terrain in the west. Important cities here include Ramallah, which serves as the administrative capital, as well as Hebron, Nablus, and Bethlehem. The area is primarily under the administration of the Palestinian Authority, though Israel retains significant control over certain areas, including military and administrative oversight and settlement regions.

East Jerusalem: Captured and later annexed by Israel in 1967—a move not recognized internationally—East Jerusalem includes significant religious sites held sacred in Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Despite Israeli control, Palestinians insist on having East Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

The State of Palestine operates under a semi-presidential republic system, with the governance structure outlined as follows:

President: The President of Palestine serves as the head of state and is elected by popular vote. The President has significant executive powers, including the authority to appoint the Prime Minister. Mahmoud Abbas serves as the current President of the State of Palestine, a position he has held since 2008 following his role as President of the Palestinian Authority from 2005.

Prime Minister: The Prime Minister, appointed by the President, is the head of government and oversees the Council of Ministers. The Prime Minister’s role includes implementing governmental policies and managing day-to-day administrative affairs. The current Prime Minister is Mohammad Shtayyeh, who has been in office since 2019.

Legislative Council: The Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) is a unicameral legislative body responsible for enacting laws, approving the budget, and overseeing the executive branch. Members of the PLC are elected by popular vote. It was created as part of the Oslo Accords as the legislative branch of the Palestinian Authority (PA) and is meant to represent Palestinians residing in OPT (i.e. Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem). However, due to political divisions, the PLC has been largely inactive since 2007. The Council includes notable members such as Ismail Haniyeh, Saleh al-Arouri, and others from various political factions.

Judiciary: The judicial system in Palestine is independent and includes various courts, such as the Supreme Court, which ensures the rule of law and interprets the constitution.

The borders of the State of Palestine recognized by the United Nations are based on the pre-1967 lines, encompassing the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. These borders reflect the territories occupied by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967 and are considered the basis for a two-state solution by the international community.

In recent years, several countries have officially recognized the State of Palestine, further solidifying its international status. As of May 7, 2024, all 14 CARICOM states now recognise Palestine as a State. The most recent countries to do so were Barbados on April 19, Jamaica on April 22, Trinidad and Tobago on May 2, and The Bahamas on May 7.

A significant milestone in the international recognition of Palestine was the United Nations General Assembly vote on May 10, 2024. During this session, the General Assembly passed Resolution 143-9, with 25 abstentions, granting Palestine new rights and requests and reconsidering its request to become a full UN member.

This vote marked a pivotal moment in Palestine’s quest for international recognition and statehood, although the request for full UN membership was vetoed by the United States in the Security Council in April 2024.

As of mid-2024, the situation in Palestine remains dire, particularly in the Gaza Strip, which has faced extensive military operations, the slaughtering of civilians including women and children and significant humanitarian crises. The ongoing genocide has resulted in a high number of casualties and severe infrastructure damage, exacerbating the already challenging living conditions for Palestinians.

Additionally, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies have contributed to further entrenching the occupation and thwarting the prospects for a Palestinian state.

In a recent speech, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas outlined the political identity of the Palestinian state, emphasizing human rights, women’s rights, and the rule of law. He reaffirmed the commitment to the 1967 borders and a two-state solution while addressing the international community’s expectations and the importance of non-violence and political reconciliation within Palestinian society.

The State of Palestine represents the Palestinian people’s enduring hope for self-determination and independence. The MOU signed by the Government of Guyana is a step towards strengthening diplomatic relations and supporting the Palestinian cause on the international stage. For those seeking further information, numerous resources and maps are available through international organisations such as the United Nations and various human rights organisations dedicated to the Palestinian issue.

Sincerely,

Guyana Solidarity Movement with Palestine