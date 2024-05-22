The State of Palestine and Recognition around the World

Latest update May 22nd, 2024 12:39 AM
May 22, 2024 Letters
Dear Editor,
The Guyana Solidarity Movement with Palestine observed a letter writer’s curiosity regarding the State of Palestine in one of the daily newspapers, especially following the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the Government of Guyana. Allow me to provide a detailed overview of the State of Palestine, including its geography, motto, governance structure, recognised borders, recent recognitions, and the latest UN vote on its status.
The borders of the State of Palestine recognized by the United Nations are based on the pre-1967 lines, encompassing the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip. These borders reflect the territories occupied by Israel during the Six-Day War in 1967 and are considered the basis for a two-state solution by the international community.
In recent years, several countries have officially recognized the State of Palestine, further solidifying its international status. As of May 7, 2024, all 14 CARICOM states now recognise Palestine as a State. The most recent countries to do so were Barbados on April 19, Jamaica on April 22, Trinidad and Tobago on May 2, and The Bahamas on May 7.
A significant milestone in the international recognition of Palestine was the United Nations General Assembly vote on May 10, 2024. During this session, the General Assembly passed Resolution 143-9, with 25 abstentions, granting Palestine new rights and requests and reconsidering its request to become a full UN member.
This vote marked a pivotal moment in Palestine’s quest for international recognition and statehood, although the request for full UN membership was vetoed by the United States in the Security Council in April 2024.
As of mid-2024, the situation in Palestine remains dire, particularly in the Gaza Strip, which has faced extensive military operations, the slaughtering of civilians including women and children and significant humanitarian crises. The ongoing genocide has resulted in a high number of casualties and severe infrastructure damage, exacerbating the already challenging living conditions for Palestinians.
Additionally, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s policies have contributed to further entrenching the occupation and thwarting the prospects for a Palestinian state.
In a recent speech, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas outlined the political identity of the Palestinian state, emphasizing human rights, women’s rights, and the rule of law. He reaffirmed the commitment to the 1967 borders and a two-state solution while addressing the international community’s expectations and the importance of non-violence and political reconciliation within Palestinian society.
The State of Palestine represents the Palestinian people’s enduring hope for self-determination and independence. The MOU signed by the Government of Guyana is a step towards strengthening diplomatic relations and supporting the Palestinian cause on the international stage. For those seeking further information, numerous resources and maps are available through international organisations such as the United Nations and various human rights organisations dedicated to the Palestinian issue.
Sincerely,
Guyana Solidarity Movement with Palestine
