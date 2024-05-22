Latest update May 22nd, 2024 12:34 AM

It is still a choice for Govt to join or not the Exxon case

May 22, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor,

The CCJ ruling that allows the Government to join Exxon in the parent – guarantee case does not force the Guyana Government to join Exxon. It is a choice the Guyana Government has the freedom to make.

Sanctity of contract  may ‘prevent’ the Government from challenging  certain terms of the oil and gas contract, but is every related  issue raised by concerned citizens  subject to the ‘sanctity of contract’? Perhaps the Government should morally consider joining with citizens who are looking after the interests of Guyana; interests, which the Government is elected to look after.

Regards,

Faiyaz Alli

