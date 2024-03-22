U.N. flags PPP-dominated GNBA

Latest update March 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Mar 22, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – In her address to the United Nations Human Rights Committee (CCPR), Guyana’s Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, provided assurances regarding the government’s stance on media freedom and independence.
The assurance came amidst concerns raised by Committee member Laurence Helfer regarding media ownership and potential politicization caused by the government’s control over most media entities in Guyana. Helfer’s inquiry touched upon reports suggesting a high degree of media control by either the state or entities aligned with the government, as well as concerns about politicization within the media landscape.
Helfer said too, “For example, we have received information indicating that the National Broadcasting Authority, whose board members are appointed by the president, lacks full independence and impartiality, a concern that extends to the authorities regulatory and licensing decisions please comment on these reports. And please explain how the state party will ensure that the media in Guyana is independent, and that opposition voices are not censored.”
Minister Teixeira addressed these concerns by presenting statistics regarding media ownership in Guyana. Contrary to what was reported to the Committee, Minister Teixeira highlighted that the vast majority of media outlets in Guyana are privately owned. She debunked claims of government control, citing figures indicating that out of 21 television stations and 24 radio stations, only a fraction are state-owned and operated. Additionally, she noted that among the four daily newspapers, only one is state-owned, with the majority being privately owned.
“It is rather disingenuous for persons to report to this committee, that although (they are) private media that they are aligned to the government, so having me able to prove that a claim of 90% of radio monopoly is under the control of the government…” the Minister said.
Furthermore, Minister Teixeira addressed concerns about the National Broadcasting Authority, clarifying that its board members are appointed through a transparent process, which includes representation from the opposition. She underscored the absence of government interference in talk shows and broadcasts across various social media platforms, highlighting the government’s commitment to media freedom and plurality.
“We also want to advise that there are a number of talk shows across multiple broadcast social media platforms with no interference from the government. So that is one issue,” Teixeira stated.
Exxon enjoying heaven in Guyana while its citizens living in hell
Mar 22, 2024By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – In a match that showcased action at both ends of the pitch, Cabo Verde triumphed over a determined Golden Jaguars with a lone goal from Ryan Mendes at the...
Mar 22, 2024
Mar 22, 2024
Mar 22, 2024
Mar 22, 2024
Mar 22, 2024
Kaieteur News – Vice President Jagdeo when questioned in the past about Guyana’s National Depletion Policy gave... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Waterfalls Magazine – In 2024, a series of general elections in Latin American countries, including... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]