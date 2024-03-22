Latest update March 22nd, 2024 12:59 AM

U.N. flags PPP-dominated GNBA

Mar 22, 2024

United States-nominated candidate for the UN Human Rights Committee, Laurence Helfer and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira

– raises concerns over media control

Kaieteur News – In her address to the United Nations Human Rights Committee (CCPR), Guyana’s Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira, provided assurances regarding the government’s stance on media freedom and independence.

The assurance came amidst concerns raised by Committee member Laurence Helfer regarding media ownership and potential politicization caused by the government’s  control over most media entities in Guyana. Helfer’s inquiry touched upon reports suggesting a high degree of media control by either the state or entities aligned with the government, as well as concerns about politicization within the media landscape.

Helfer said too, “For example, we have received information indicating that the National Broadcasting Authority, whose board members are appointed by the president, lacks full independence and impartiality, a concern that extends to the authorities regulatory and licensing decisions please comment on these reports. And please explain how the state party will ensure that the media in Guyana is independent, and that opposition voices are not censored.”

Minister Teixeira addressed these concerns by presenting statistics regarding media ownership in Guyana. Contrary to what was reported to the Committee, Minister Teixeira highlighted that the vast majority of media outlets in Guyana are privately owned. She debunked claims of government control, citing figures indicating that out of 21 television stations and 24 radio stations, only a fraction are state-owned and operated. Additionally, she noted that among the four daily newspapers, only one is state-owned, with the majority being privately owned.

“It is rather disingenuous for persons to report to this committee, that although (they are) private media that they are aligned to the government, so having me able to prove that a claim of 90% of radio monopoly is under the control of the government…” the Minister said.

Furthermore, Minister Teixeira addressed concerns about the National Broadcasting Authority, clarifying that its board members are appointed through a transparent process, which includes representation from the opposition. She underscored the absence of government interference in talk shows and broadcasts across various social media platforms, highlighting the government’s commitment to media freedom and plurality.

“We also want to advise that there are a number of talk shows across multiple broadcast social media platforms with no interference from the government. So that is one issue,” Teixeira stated.

