Munisar, Millington, Hardat wreck Essequibo by 4 wickets 

Feb 12, 2024 Sports

GCB Senior Women’s Super50 Inter-county Round 2…

Kaieteur Sports – Berbice romped to important 4 wicket win over Essequibo yesterday at the Meten-Meer-Zorg Ground when action continued in the GCB Women’s Super50 Inter-county tournament.

Ashmini Munisar led with bat and ball for Berbice yesterday. 

Berbice had brilliant performances from the premier national/international stars, especially during their run with the ball.

Windies U19 Skipper Ashmini Munisar (2-7), Plaffiana Millington (3-11) and Tricia Hardat, who stole the show with returns of 3-5, led an expedition of spin which kept Essequibo to 64 all out in 27.2 overs.

Cyanna Retimiah (12) and Latoya Williams (12) were the only two Essequibian ladies to reach double figures.

Berbice' Tricia Hardat is all smiles after picking up her MVP award. 

Berbice in reply ended with 65-6 12.1 overs after Munisar and Sheneta Grimmond hit 16 apiece, along with Tia Issacs (11*) to take their side home.

Retimiah then followed up her good outing with the bat, grabbing 2-28 for Essequibo, with Kumarie Persaud and Yonette Welcome picking up a wicket each.

 

 

 

