ICC Officials continue inspections in Guyana ahead of 2024 ICC T20 World Cup

Kaieteur Sports – Top brass officials from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Cricket West Indies (CWI), continued their logistical inspections in Guyana, this time at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence as preparations bowl off for June 2024’s T20 World Cup.

The delegation had another day of assessment in Guyana yesterday, as Tulsa Woodham, ICC Senior Manager of Operations and Head of Operations for the T20 World Cup, Khushyial Singh paid a visit to the Guyana National Stadium, Providence, as preparations heightened for next year’s spectacle.

Sunday’s visit served as further assessment for the team as they seek to lock in all logistical aspects as they prepare to host the major event, a follow up to a visit made earlier in the year which was geared towards assessing the operational systems of the venue.

With both the West Indies and USA jointly hosting the Cup in June of 2024, groundwork commenced across the various areas with yesterday’s inspection revolving around logistics for Television and Radio broadcast aspects of the tournament, which play a huge role.

Player areas, match official areas, sponsors, VIP among other areas were inspected as Guyana was essentially the last stop for the team, who wrapped up inspections across the other participating territories.

Given that the next batch of officials will arrive roughly in January of 2024, it is key to ensure that other crucial areas such as the broadcasting leg of the competition, which will target a large nucleus of the fans, is in place way ahead of schedule.

Woodham added that minimum standards and requirements are a priority and as such ticking all the necessary boxes ensures that the tournament will be marketed and produced on a premium level to cricket fans globally.

Among other upcoming visits, next month, ICC pitch consultant, Andy Atkinson will host a curators workshop while the ICC Security team will follow up with a visit with all facets of logistical planning, being meticulously dealt with phase by phase.