Foster opts out of BCB presidency run 

Dec 08, 2023 Sports

– Cites health, family time as reasons for decision

Kaieteur Sports – Current Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) president, Hilbert Foster, recently announced that he will no longer be seeking re-election ahead of the upcoming elections.

Hilbert Foster

Forster, who was president of the Board from 2018-2023, stated via social media that he will not be seeking what would have been his 4th term as head of the Ancient County board.

According to the statement, Foster informed members of the board recently that his decision was geared towards focusing more on his health while citing spending more time with his family as reasons behind his u-turn.

Foster expressed his gratitude for the support given to him over the six-year period, expressing his satisfaction with the progress made during his tenure. He also stated that while he would be taking a complete break from the BCB role, he intends to offer words of advice to his future successor.

“We are very grateful for his years of service to our cricket and we would like to wish him all the best. The board would also like to urge all Berbicians to pray for his health and well being”, read a statement from the board, following Foster’s announcement.

Meanwhile, Foster’s final act is set to be chairing the 2023 Annual General meeting at the Port Mourant Centre.

Keep your eyes on Venezuela!

