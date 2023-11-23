Truck driver charged for robbing Indian construction firm of $8M

Latest update November 23rd, 2023 12:59 AM
Nov 23, 2023 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News
Kaieteur News – A 26-year-old truck driver of Amelia’s Ward Housing Scheme, Linden, Region 10, was on Wednesday charged with the offence of Robbery Under Arms, contrary to Section 222 (c) of the Criminal Law Offences Act, when he appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court.
Kevin Hopkinson is accused of robbing India-based Ashoka Construction Company of $8 million.
It is alleged that on Saturday last at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD), while being in the company of others and armed with dangerous weapons; Hopkinson robbed Rahul Dhing of $8 million in cash, property of the construction company.
Hopkinson pleaded guilty when he appeared at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Rushelle Liverpool. He was granted $400,000 bail and is scheduled to return to court on January 16, 2024.
