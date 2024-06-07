Latest update June 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Raiders Edge Kings, 51-48, as LABA Senior League continues

Jun 07, 2024 Sports

Two more matches set for tomorrow at Amelia’s Ward Hard Court

Kaieteur Sports –  Retrieve Raiders defeated Central Mackenzie Kings in a ding-dong affair which ended, 51-48, as Shemar Anderson’s winning shot separated the 48 tied scores with under a minute to game time Wednesday night, in the Linden Amateur Basketball Association’s Senior League Championship continued at the tournament venue in Amelia’s Ward.

Retrieve Raiders after Wednesday night's win over Kings.

It was the only game set for the night and the basketball fans were given a game which ended dramatically after the teams were locked up 35-35 going into the final quarter, after Kings had led 13-8 after the first quarter and 26-22 at half time.

Raiders’ win was their first after losing to Amelia’s Ward Jets as the Kings lost for the second time.

Neil Marks Jr. led the scoring for the winning Raiders team with 13 points while Anderson scored 11 and Shemar Savoury added eight for the winners.  For the Kings, Ming Wong was the top shoot scoring 10 points, Stephen George got nine and Tyreese Arthur six points.

It was Raiders first win since losing to Amelia’s Ward Jets in their first game but the Kings second loss after falling to Block 22 Flames in their other game played so far.

After this preliminary round robin play involving five clubs, the four top teams will move to play the semifinals as one will be eliminated. Nigel Hinds has donated to the LABA $200,000 to the staging of this club championship.

The senior champions will collect $100,000 and the losing finalist gets $75,000. The third place finishers receive $50,000 and the fourth place side $25,000.

Tomorrow night Kings take on Amelia’s Ward Jets in the first game from 6.30pm while the other at 8.00pm is between Royals and Raiders.

