“Pandit”, charged with murder of woman killed in front of 5-year-old son

Kaieteur News – A 67-year-old Farmer/ Businessman was remanded to prison, when he appeared at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after he was charged with murder.

The accused, Khemraj Persaud also known as ‘Pandit’, a resident of Lot 2 Unity Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD), made his first court appearance at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alan Wilson. Persaud is accused of brutally murdering Chormanie Tulsie called Anits, between November 21 and November 22, 2023, in Unity, ECD.

Tulsie was found murdered around 08:00hrs on November 22, 2023, in the bottom flat of her home with her mouth gagged and a knife stuck in her throat. Police had initially arrested three people for questioning and among them was Persaud.

The trio was released on station bail after being held for 72 hours but investigations continued in what appears to be a cold-blooded murder in the presence of her 5-year-old son.

New information resulted in the police rearresting the businessman. Kaieteur News understands that the businessman was very close to the victim and frequented her home. The woman was last seen alive around 19:00hrs on November 21, 2023. The individual who discovered the lifeless body of Tulsie said calls were made to the woman, but no response was given. As the person was about to leave, Tulsie’s son was seen at a window in the upper flat of the house.

An alarm was raised and residents broke into the premises to get to the child. After gaining entry, the concerned residents ventured to the bottom flat where Tulsie’s lifeless remains were found.

During the court proceedings, Persaud was not required to plea to the indicatable charge and was remanded to prison. He is scheduled to return to court on June 20, 2024.