Latest update June 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

De government without a plan!

Jun 07, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Kaieteur News – Yuh ever hear bout a government dat lock up money and can’t find de key? Well, welcome to de world of de Pee Pee Pee.

Seven billion dollars sit down like a big, fat jumbie in de Treasury and de people catching real hell. Dem boy seh, yuh could put a goat to guard a cabbage patch, and it would do a better job. De Vee Pee get ask last week ’bout de seven billion lock up fuh cost of living relief and whether the government has decided on how to spend it. He seh, “Not as yet.” Imagine dat! Not as yet! De people bawling; we almost reach half year and de government nah decide how fuh spend de money set aside to hold down prices in de market.

Imagine all dat money sitting like a sleeping giant and de government can’t wake it up. Dem boy seh, it real sad when yuh got a government with all de resources and none of de sense to use it. Intellectual bankruptcy? Nah man, dis more like common sense bankruptcy.

Yuh know what funny?  Dis is de same Pee Pee Pee who does walk round de place with dem big book talking bout “plans”. Seven billion dollars fuh cost of living relief and dem nah even start to use it. Dem boy seh, if yuh give de Pee Pee Pee a roadmap, dem still can’t find de way outta a paper bag.

Now all of yuh know dem Pee Pee Pee love a good cash grant near Christmas time. Dem does act like Santa Claus, sharing out money to everybody. But tell me nah, what sense it make? Rich man and poor man getting de same thing? Dat is how yuh does solve cost of living crisis? It like throwing a bucket of water on a blazing fire and expecting it to out. Madness! Dem boy seh, de government need a man with a plan. Maybe dem should call up de jumbie of de old bearded planner from de Great Beyond. He woulda know what to do. But when he done explain he plan, yuh done fuhget what he talking about.

Talk half. Leff half.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | May. 24th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

EXXON thieving oil profits!

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies, Uganda clash under lights as home team look to keep win streak at Providence alive 

Windies, Uganda clash under lights as home team look to keep win...

Jun 07, 2024

2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup…West Indies vs. Uganda  Kaieteur Sports – ICC Men’s T20 World Cup action continues at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence tonight with host’s West...
Read More
Raiders Edge Kings, 51-48, as LABA Senior League continues

Raiders Edge Kings, 51-48, as LABA Senior League...

Jun 07, 2024

Joseph, Hetmyer, Shepherd among 8 Guyanese retained by Amazon Warriors 

Joseph, Hetmyer, Shepherd among 8 Guyanese...

Jun 07, 2024

Dindyal returns as Guyana U19 Captain ahead of July’s CWI Rising Stars 50-Over Championships 

Dindyal returns as Guyana U19 Captain ahead of...

Jun 07, 2024

Guinness ‘Greatness of the Streets’ Essequibo Edition kicks off tonight

Guinness ‘Greatness of the Streets’ Essequibo...

Jun 07, 2024

Guyana Beverages Inc. onboard with Petra Organisation to host Upper Mazaruni U18 Football

Guyana Beverages Inc. onboard with Petra...

Jun 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]