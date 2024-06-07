De government without a plan!

Kaieteur News – Yuh ever hear bout a government dat lock up money and can’t find de key? Well, welcome to de world of de Pee Pee Pee.

Seven billion dollars sit down like a big, fat jumbie in de Treasury and de people catching real hell. Dem boy seh, yuh could put a goat to guard a cabbage patch, and it would do a better job. De Vee Pee get ask last week ’bout de seven billion lock up fuh cost of living relief and whether the government has decided on how to spend it. He seh, “Not as yet.” Imagine dat! Not as yet! De people bawling; we almost reach half year and de government nah decide how fuh spend de money set aside to hold down prices in de market.

Imagine all dat money sitting like a sleeping giant and de government can’t wake it up. Dem boy seh, it real sad when yuh got a government with all de resources and none of de sense to use it. Intellectual bankruptcy? Nah man, dis more like common sense bankruptcy.

Yuh know what funny? Dis is de same Pee Pee Pee who does walk round de place with dem big book talking bout “plans”. Seven billion dollars fuh cost of living relief and dem nah even start to use it. Dem boy seh, if yuh give de Pee Pee Pee a roadmap, dem still can’t find de way outta a paper bag.

Now all of yuh know dem Pee Pee Pee love a good cash grant near Christmas time. Dem does act like Santa Claus, sharing out money to everybody. But tell me nah, what sense it make? Rich man and poor man getting de same thing? Dat is how yuh does solve cost of living crisis? It like throwing a bucket of water on a blazing fire and expecting it to out. Madness! Dem boy seh, de government need a man with a plan. Maybe dem should call up de jumbie of de old bearded planner from de Great Beyond. He woulda know what to do. But when he done explain he plan, yuh done fuhget what he talking about.

Talk half. Leff half.